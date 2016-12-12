Pipe Dream Archives Redshirt sophomore heavyweight Connor Calkins went 2-1 in BU’s three dual meets this weekend. Close

The Binghamton wrestling team began its dual-meet season this weekend with a slate featuring three meets in as many days. First up for the Bearcats (1-2, 1-1 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association) was conference rival Hofstra.

In its home opener, BU took care of business against the Pride. The Bearcats came out on top in seven of 10 matches, winning the meet by a score of 21-11.

“That’s a big-time rival for us,” said BU head coach Matt Dernlan. “This is a match that is extremely important to us. [Beating Hofstra] was big.”

Sophomore Steven Bulzomi set the tone for the Bearcats out of the gate by securing a 10-6 victory in the 125-pound weight class. Hofstra, however, fought its way back, winning on a technical fall at 133 before closing out a tight victory at 141.

Down, 8-3, BU sent freshman Parker Kropman to the mat to wrestle at 149. He controlled his matchup from the start, easily defeating Hofstra sophomore Ryan Burkert, 11-4.

Kropman’s success sparked an impressive run for the Bearcats, who went on to win five of their final six matches. Although BU pulled out the victory, Dernlan was not satisfied by his team’s approach to the meet.

“One thing we consistently preach about to our guys is our effort and attitude and how we compete,” he said. “And [I’m] not too pleased with the effort or attitude.”

Although BU earned its first conference victory in its win over Hofstra, its competition proved much tougher as the weekend progressed.

On Saturday, BU headed south to match up with Princeton — another EIWA opponent. Once again, Bulzomi gave the Bearcats the edge at 125 with a 10-4 decision. Princeton, though, had a more than adequate response.

The Tigers earned a technical fall at both the 133-pound and 141-pound weight classes. At 149, Kropman led, 4-3, with less than a minute remaining in the match. Princeton senior Max Rogers turned it around, pinning Kropman to hand the Tigers a commanding 16-3 lead.

Princeton pushed its lead to 19-3, but the Bearcats refused to lie down. Junior Vincent DePrez took a 10-3 decision at 165. After a major decision went Princeton’s way at 174, BU’s top wrestler, junior Steve Schneider, recorded a victory at the 184-pound weight class over No. 17 junior Ian Baker.

Redshirt sophomore 285-pounder Connor Calkins earned his second victory in as many days, taking a major decision in the heavyweight class. The effort was not enough, though, as BU fell, 26-13.

Sunday was a day to forget for the Bearcats, who were blanked by Penn State, 46-0. The Nittany Lions (4-0) are ranked second nationally in the NWCA/USA Today Division I Coaches Poll.

BU’s best matchup on Sunday came at the 184-pound weight class. Penn State sophomore Bo Nickal, who is currently ranked second according to InterMat’s 184-pound rankings, squared off against Schneider, who is No. 13 in the same rankings. Nickal defeated Schneider with an 18-7 major decision victory.

The defeat marked just the fourth time Schneider has lost this season; he leads BU with an 18-4 record.

The Bearcats have nearly a month before their next competition against conference opponent Columbia.

“We’re still in the first half of the year, so we’re trying to piece together 10 consistent efforts,” Dernlan said. “Whether they win or lose, the attitude and the effort they bring is really, really important.”

The meet is set to start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 from the West Gym in Vestal, New York.