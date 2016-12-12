Caleb Schwartz/Staff Photographer Redshirt sophomore heavyweight Connor Calkins went 2-1 in BU’s three dual meets this weekend. Close

Despite staging a series of comeback attempts, the Binghamton women’s basketball team fell to Columbia, 75-65, on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m really disappointed in our loss today,” said BU head coach Linda Cimino. “I thought we had several chances to beat [Columbia].”

The Bearcats (3-6) trailed the Lions (7-2) at halftime, 40-33. Columbia then kept a healthy cushion over BU for much of the third quarter, but its scoring soon dried up, allowing BU to mount its first comeback.

With 2:58 remaining in the period, junior guard Imani Watkins charged down the court and buried a mid-range jump shot to put BU ahead, 51-50. Columbia had led since midway through the first quarter. Watkins, who came into the game leading the America East (AE) with 22.8 points per game, finished with 15 points, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Watkins and company ended the quarter on a 14-6 run, cutting the deficit to just two heading into the final quarter.

“At halftime, we talked about the small adjustments … we wanted to limit their points off of offensive rebounds, and I think we did a good job at that in the third quarter,” Cimino said.

In the last 2 1/2 minutes of the third, the lead changed hands four times. Early in the fourth quarter, Columbia took a five-point lead.

Then, freshman guard Kai Moon punctuated yet another Bearcats comeback, grabbing possession from the Lions and taking it all the way to the house for a fast-break bucket that tied the game at 62. But Binghamton failed to build on the tie, allowing Columbia to go on a 13-3 run to end the game.

“I think [our opponents] played their hearts out,” said junior center Alyssa James. “This game comes down to heart. The one who puts everything on the court will win.”

James led Binghamton with 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Bearcats’ hopes of winning were also dimmed by a lack of production from the free-throw line.

“We just didn’t capitalize on our free-throw opportunities, which was obviously a difference in the game,” Cimino said.

In total, BU went just 21-for-37 from the charity stripe.

“Our point of emphasis today was to get to the free throw line 20-plus times,” Cimino said. “We executed that plan; we got to the line 37 times … the next part of the plan is to make the free throws.”

Columbia’s potent offense also served as a source of grief for Binghamton. Junior guard Camille Zimmerman, Columbia’s leading scorer, put up a whopping 27 points against the Bearcats.

“She’s the best player in the Ivy League,” Cimino said. “She made two 3-pointers that were daggers right when we made our comeback.”

In addition to Zimmerman’s production, senior forward Tori Oliver contributed 15 points, and the Lions’ bench supplied the team with 19 points. In comparison, all of BU’s 65 points came from its starting five.

“We’re not too deep; we [use] about six players, so most of our production will come from our starting lineup,” Cimino said.

The Bearcats have a week off before their next game. During the break, they will look to address their free-throw misfortunes.

“Obviously our mental toughness has to be a little better when we get to the free throw line, but it’s something we’re going to work on and get better at,” said redshirt guard Jasmine Sina.

Binghamton is set to face Misericordia on Dec. 17. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from the Events Center in Vestal, New York.