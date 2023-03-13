Bearcats win second straight series.

Over the weekend, the Binghamton baseball team traveled to Arlington, Virginia for a three-game series against George Washington University. After winning their first series of the season against Norfolk State, the Bearcats continued their winning ways, taking two out of three games from the Colonials.

“Winning a series on the road is a successful weekend,” wrote Binghamton head coach Tim Sinicki. “But we still have a ways to go to be the team we want to be.”

In game one, BU (5-7) got on the board first in the top of the first inning to take an early lead over the Colonials (4-12). Sophomore outfielder Logan Haskell scored the first run of the series after taking advantage of a GW error. Binghamton added three more runs to its tally in the third after capitalizing on three errors, including a wild pitch that scored junior outfielder Mike Gunning.

The Colonials were held scoreless until the sixth inning, during which they put up two runs. GW added two more to its total in the seventh but could not catch up to the Bearcats, who added one more run in the top of the inning.

Binghamton responded with runs in the final two innings, securing the win 7-4. Senior pitcher Thomas Babalis earned the win, pitching 5.1 innings while allowing only two earned runs. GW struggled defensively with five errors compared to BU’s zero, which ultimately made the difference.

“Lots of work to do in every area,” Sinicki wrote. “It’s good that we’ve won the last two series we played without playing the kind of baseball I think we’re capable of playing. Being stuck inside practicing certainly isn’t helping matters.”

The second game of the series saw a much tighter contest. Once again, the Bearcats got on the board first, courtesy of a sacrifice fly out by senior infielder Kevin Gsell which scored senior outfielder Cavan Tully. Binghamton made it 2-0 in the fourth after an RBI single by sophomore infielder Devan Bade, which plated Gsell. GW responded with a run of its own in the fourth, cutting the deficit to one. In the sixth, the Colonials tied things up at two with an RBI single.

The action subsided until the top of the ninth, when Gsell put a solo homer over the left field fence to give the Bearcats a 3-2 lead. However, GW did not go down without a fight, racking up a chain of hits against senior pitcher Jack Collins and knotting the score at three. Not long after, Collins let up a single to center field, which lifted GW to a walk off 4-3 victory as the home team evened up the series.

In the rubber match of the series, Binghamton came out of the gates hot, putting up a 12 spot in the top of the first, and secured a comfortable lead. The Colonials were held scoreless until the fifth, when they managed to plate one run. GW would go on to add to its total in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings, putting up two, four and one run on the board, respectively. However, the Bearcats early rally was too immense to overcome for the Colonials as they cruised to a 17-8 victory.

“The 12-run first [inning] was great to see because we didn’t hang our heads and feel sorry for ourselves after a toss loss yesterday,” Sinicki wrote.

In the end, senior pitcher Ryan Bryggman secured the win. The Bearcat went 5.1 innings while giving up only three earned runs. Offensively, sophomore infielder Nick Roselli went two-for-three and led Binghamton with seven RBIs in the game, including a home run. In addition, every single Bearcat in the starting lineup scored at least one run in the victory.

“More excited for [playing at home] than I am for the weather forecast,” Sinicki wrote. “We’re hoping the snow predicted for the next few days is minimal so that we can play on our home turf this coming weekend.”

Binghamton will head home for its long-awaited home opening series against Lafayette on Friday, March 17. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Bearcats Baseball Complex in Vestal, New York.