Binghamton to rematch Maine in AE quarterfinals.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team made the journey to Maine on Saturday afternoon for its final regular season contest in hopes of snapping a four-game losing streak. A hosting Black Bears squad looked to secure another win and clinch the three seed in the conference, which would pit them against the Bearcats again on Wednesday in the America East (AE) quarterfinals. Despite a rallying effort in the final minute of the game, the Bearcats could not overcome the Maine defense as they were defeated 69-65.

“[Maine is] a good team,” said Binghamton coach Bethann Shapiro Ord. “I just kept reminding them, especially in the second half and the fourth quarter, that we have to lock in on defense because you have to get stops. If you get stops, you get a chance.”

The first points came from Maine (15-13, 11-5 AE), just 21 seconds into the first period and began a seven-point scoring streak that would last most of the quarter. Redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz ended the drought after coming out of a break nearing the end of the first period of play, hitting a layup to put Binghamton (13-16, 6-10 AE) on the board for the first time in the game. The remainder of the first saw both teams trading baskets, with contributions from senior guard Denai Bowman, sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman, graduate student guard Shannon O’Connor and Weltz to get the game within four points before the second quarter.

In the second period, Binghamton continued to build on its offensive output, with Weltz opening up scoring for the Bearcats within the first 40 seconds. The Black Bears didn’t answer until almost a minute and a half later, with a three to respond. Binghamton’s defense was able to gain a little bit of traction in this quarter, holding Maine to 13 points and tying the game for the first time since the first whistle after a Bowman jumper with 1:21 to go in the first half. The Bearcats went into halftime facing a two-point deficit.

“Our defense really gets our offense going,” Shapiro Ord said. “But [Maine] is a good defensive team as well.”

The third quarter of play saw the most scoring productivity from both ends of the court. Coming out of halftime, both teams went toe-to-toe from close and mid-range, with redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer and Coleman making critical baskets in the third period. Turnovers continued to be a struggle for the hosts, but rebounding and ball movement allowed them to put up 26 of their own points in the quarter. The Black Bears’ rebounding paved the way for a six-point differential in this frame as they found themselves up 55-47. Maine out-rebounded BU 41-34 for the game.

“We need to have a good, positive assist-turnover ratio, and we need to be better in the rebounding game,” Shapiro Ord said. “We gotta win the points. We need second chance opportunities.”

The final period saw a relentless effort from the Bearcats to overcome the deficit. Bowman and Weltz had their way on offense, dishing and dealing to one another at will with trips to the free throw line to boot. The gritty defensive effort continued to be a thorn in the side of the Black Bears, who were only able to notch 14 points in the fourth. This would not be enough, however, for the Bearcats to overcome the cushion that Maine had built over the first three quarters of the game. Despite Binghamton’s attempt to ignite a comeback within the final two minutes, when the final buzzer sounded, Maine ended up on top 69-65.

“That’s the way our girls are,” Shapiro Ord said. “They’re gonna fight. They’re gonna fight as hard as they can.”

Binghamton will begin its postseason when it faces Maine again in the AE Quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at “The Pit” in Memorial Gymnasium in Orono, Maine.