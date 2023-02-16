Bowman scores 18 in 75-70 loss to Highlanders.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team made the trip to NJIT for its second America East (AE) matchup against the Highlanders this year. Despite keeping the score close for most of the game, the Bearcats could not close out the contest, losing 75-70.

“It was back-and-forth and both teams had runs,” said Binghamton head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t stop [NJIT]. They were able to out-rebound us and that was a big key to get second chance opportunities.”

BU (13-13, 6-7 AE) and NJIT (13-12, 8-5 AE) came out trading baskets and after the first six minutes of play, it was tied at 14. At the end of the period, Binghamton held a one-point lead over the Highlanders 22-21. Seven different Bearcats got on the scoreboard in the first, with senior guard Denai Bowman leading the way with six points.

“It was great [to have Bowman back], but I was worried about her,” Shapiro Ord said. “[NJIT was] very physical with her … but it’s part of the game.”

The second frame saw a slower pace to the action than the first. The hosts were able to take a two-point advantage four minutes into the period. The visitors retook the lead late in the second with a quick 8-0 run to close out the half, spearheaded by freshman forward Camryn Fauria. The freshman scored six points in the period to help give the Bearcats a 37-31 lead going into halftime. BU shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and only had four turnovers compared to NJIT’s 11.

Bowman led the visitors with eight points but was supported by redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer, sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman and Fauria who all had seven.

“[Fauria] did terrific,” Shapiro Ord said. “For us to be successful, we gotta get into the paint and she was able to get them to come out on her.”

The second half opened with the hosts going on an 11-3 run to retake the lead and go up 42-40. A quick 4-0 run from the Bearcats gave the visitors the lead once again. The last five minutes of the penultimate quarter saw three lead changes as Binghamton was able to enter the final frame up 51-50.

Despite BU coming into the final frame with a one-point lead, the hosts began to pull away by opening with a 7-0 run. However, the Bearcats did not allow the Highlanders to expand this lead and cut the deficit to three points with two minutes left in regulation. The visitors were able to cut it to a one-point game, but an NJIT bucket on the other end kept it at a three-point difference.

With the Bearcats down three and 48 seconds left on the clock, they had an opportunity to tie the game. Wanzer drove into the lane but was unable to connect on her layup attempt. The Highlanders secured the rebound and sank free throws on their next possession to put the game out of reach, defeating Binghamton 75-70.

“We had to get some stops together,” Shapiro Ord said. “We just weren’t able to. NJIT did a really good job of getting it inside.”

Bowman finished the game with 18 points, followed by Coleman with 11. Wanzer and Fauria both added nine.

“I’m looking forward to getting our kids playing in front of our home court,” Shapiro Ord said. “I just think that we play a little looser there, and I think we’re gonna do really well [at home].”

BU will return home to face UMass Lowell on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center in Vestal, New York.