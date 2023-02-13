BU drops to .500 in conference play.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team made a trip to Albany on Saturday afternoon to face the top-seeded Great Danes for the second time this season. After battling back from a seven-point hole in the fourth quarter, the Bearcats were able to force the game into overtime. However, during extra time, the visitors were unable to capitalize, falling to the Great Danes 63-53.

“We had [Albany],” said Binghamton head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord. “The young ones came in and did a great job. They played a great game without [senior guard Denai Bowman]. They battled for each other. For us to have them by one point at the very end like we did — you can’t control what happens at the end with the officials.”

BU (13-12, 6-6 America East [AE]) fell behind early after missing its first three shots, allowing Albany (17-10, 11-2 AE) to rally off a quick 7-0 run. Redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer ended the scoring drought with a jumper, followed by senior guard Clare Traeger — who connected on an and-one layup. She then followed up with another open layup assisted by redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz.

The game remained stagnant for most of the quarter as Binghamton fell behind by five points. However, with just over a minute to play, freshman guard Meghan Casey drove and connected on a layup, drawing a foul in the process. The visitors would hold off the Great Danes for the remainder of the quarter as they entered the second frame down 14-12.

“[Casey] has been working really hard in practice, and she did a great job defensively as well and it helps her offense,” Shapiro Ord said. “Her being so long and being able to shoot the way she can, I just thought she did a great job.”

Both sides hit a lull in the second period, as there was not a field goal made until three-and-a-half minutes in. Eventually, Casey hit a floater to give the visitors their first lead of the game. BU’s defense was solid as the Great Danes scored just one point for the first six minutes of the frame, but the hosts finally struck with a quick 5-0 run. Albany extended its lead going up 26-20, but Casey connected on a buzzer-beater jumper to send the Bearcats into halftime down 26-22.

“We just really pushed on defense,” Shapiro Ord said. “It was all defensive end, keeping it close.”

Despite being down by four, BU chipped away at its deficit and took a 32-30 lead five minutes into the penultimate quarter. The hosts, however, responded and ended the period on a 9-2 run as the game entered the final frame with the Great Danes up 39-34.

Midway through the final quarter, Albany took a seven-point cushion with another 3-pointer, but a quick 4-0 run by BU kept it close. With just under two minutes left in the game, Traeger drove and hit a layup to bring the visitors down one. After getting a stop on defense, the Bearcats, still down by one, had an opportunity to win the game with 11.3 seconds remaining. Weltz caught the ball off the inbound near the top of the key, drove into the paint from the right side and connected on a strong layup with just 5.2 seconds left.

The Great Danes had one last opportunity to win the game. Off the inbound, the hosts got the ball down low and the Great Dane was fouled on her shot attempt. The Great Dane made one-of-two free throws, sending the game into overtime with the score knotted at 52 apiece.

“That fourth quarter [we scored] 18 points and battled back,” Shapiro Ord said. “It was a heartbreaker because these girls, they just battle. Especially because [Bowman] was out tonight too.”

In overtime, Binghamton struggled offensively. The Bearcats were outscored 11-1 and did not connect on a single field goal in extra time, ultimately losing 63-53. Despite the result, Traeger scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Weltz tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Additionally, Casey added 11 points on 50 percent shooting.

“[Weltz] has such a high basketball IQ, and she just wants it so bad,” Shapiro Ord said. “She’s my floor general. She’s done an incredible job being such a young player. She understands the game so well.”

BU remains on the road for its next game this Wednesday, Feb. 15 against NJIT. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey.