Pipe Dream collected picks from BU faculty and local officials.

Harvey Stenger, Binghamton University President

Eagles 24, Chiefs 23.

“I lived near Philly for about 25 years and got to like them, especially when Andy Reid was their coach. So they are sort of my hometown team.”

Brian Rose, BU Vice President for Student Affairs

Chiefs 30, Eagles 24.

“The terrible officiating in the AFC championship made it clear that the NFL wants to promote Patrick Mahomes. Expect a bad call to propel the Chiefs to the win.”

Stephen Ortiz, Executive Director of University Scholars

Chiefs 34, Eagles 33

“There are four Florida Gators on the Chiefs — three on the Eagles.”

Donald Nieman, BU Professor of History, former Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Chiefs 27, Eagles 24.

“The Eagles may be better, but the Chiefs are scrappy and find ways to win. Besides, my mother-in-law is a huge Chiefs fan, and she assures me they’ll win!”

Jared Kraham, Binghamton Mayor

Eagles 27, Chiefs 24

“Philadelphia is a healthier and more complete team. The Eagles’ run-heavy offense will wear down Kansas City by the second half, denying Reid’s revenge against the franchise that fired him.”

Megan Heiman, Deputy Mayor and former Pipe Dream Sports Editor (‘12-’13)

Chiefs 27, Eagles 20.

“Mayor Kraham has good takes on city government, bad takes on football. Kansas City and MVP Mahomes all the way.”