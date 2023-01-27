Welcome to Pipe Dream’s NFL Championship Picks! With Super Bowl LVII right around the corner, Pipe Dream’s sports desk decided now would be a good time to make some predictions. This Sunday, the NFC and AFC Championship games will be played to determine who will be headed to Glendale, Arizona for the Super Bowl. Let us know if you agree with our picks, and enjoy the games this Sunday.

Here are our picks!

Jack Oh’s Picks: Sports Editor

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Winner: EAGLES

Brock Purdy’s reign of terror has to end at some point — right? Also, the Eagles have the best defense the Niners have seen thus far. They will expose them.

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Winner: BENGALS

Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes. Will be 4-0 after this Sunday.

Michael Carbone’s Picks: Assistant Sports Editor

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Winner: 49ERS

Niners are too well-rounded. Only way they lose is Purdy makes too many mistakes.

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Winner: BENGALS

Patrick Mahomes is injured, Bengals are playing with a chip on their shoulder — they will repeat as AFC champions.

Aidan Jennings’s Picks: Assistant Sports Editor

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Winner: 49ERS

Brock Purdy coming in for Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo is a great story, it’s hard not to want to see him succeed — and Christian McCaffrey, obviously.

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Winner: BENGALS

Would love to see them take another stab at winning it all.

Johnny Yang’s Picks: Sports Intern

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Winner: 49ERS

Purdy is my favorite quarterback in the league, and I love an underdog story.

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Winner: BENGALS

Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are simply too tough and will be unstoppable on Sunday.