Marshall officially starts January 5, 2023.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Binghamton University Athletics Department announced that Eugene Marshall Jr. will become the new director of athletics. After spending eight years at Hampton University in Virginia, Marshall will take over at BU starting Jan. 5, 2023.

“Binghamton University has a strong intercollegiate athletics staff and overall program,” Marshall said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the campus as the next [athletic director], and look forward to becoming part of the Binghamton area community.”

Marshall boasts an impressive resume, with 38 years of experience working within intercollegiate athletics. He has previously held positions at Pratt Institute, the College of Staten Island, the United States Military Academy at West Point, Ramapo College of New Jersey, Iona College and Queens College.

Before his professional career, Marshall attended Northeastern University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his master’s degree in sports leadership. Additionally, he played Division I basketball during his time at Northeastern.

In his most recent stint at Hampton, Marshall was in charge of intercollegiate athletics as well as club sports, intramurals and recreational activities. Here at Binghamton, Marshall will be responsible for all 21 intercollegiate athletics programs. On top of that, Marshall will manage all facets of BU’s athletic program, including recruitment, development, promoting programs and events, ordering equipment, constructing budgets and facilitating operations.

“The level of competition Binghamton’s student-athletes bring to the America East conference, and the academic accolades they achieve, are points of pride for Binghamton University,” said Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger. “[Marshall] brings with him a wealth of experience that can help us continue the excellence we have been seeing on the courts and playing fields, in the pool and in the classroom.”