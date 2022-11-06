Roberts started all but one game last season, finishing second in minutes played

Throughout the course of her junior year, senior guard Cassidy Roberts stepped up her game for the Bearcats with her keen eye and ability to spread the ball on the court. Now, going into her senior year, Roberts is looking to take her talents to the next level while continuing to contribute to the Bearcats’ success.

“I want to be more aggressive on offense,” Roberts said. “I just want to help lead our team to a championship.”

Roberts, a 5-foot-7-inch guard from Valley Stream, New York, was a driving force offensively on the women’s basketball team in the 2021-22 campaign. Last season, Roberts averaged 3.1 assists per game, ranking sixth in the America East (AE). She was a mainstay in the starting lineup, playing in 29 games and starting in 28 of those contests. Roberts looks to build upon this background going forward and continues to be the engine that gets the ball moving in the half-court.

When speaking about her goals for the new season, Roberts said she hopes to put herself in the conversation of elite playmakers in the AE conference. Roberts, who had a career-high 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a breakout performance on Jan. 26 against Hartford, looks to continue her success playing the point for this Bearcats team.

“I want to lead the conference in assists and assist-turnover ratio,” Roberts said.

For the senior, basketball has always been a big part of her life. Even at a young age, she had drive and ability that can be seen on the court today. Before Binghamton, Roberts was a six-year letter winner at St. Francis Prep, and helped lead them to the New York State Class AA championship in 2015 and the state finals the following season.

“I started playing basketball when I was in first grade,” Roberts said. “My dad played college basketball, so he introduced me to it. Then I started to get into leagues in my town. I was in [recreation center] leagues. In seventh grade, I was playing varsity basketball and then trained with different trainers. [I] continued to play throughout high school and when I played AAU, that’s where I got noticed by coach [Bethann Shapiro Ord] to play at Binghamton.”

When asked who she bases her game off of, Roberts gave insight into her psyche as a player and the inspiration behind her unique style of basketball.

“Honestly I don’t really model my game after anyone specifically,” Roberts said. “I just do me. I would like to model it after Kyrie [Irving]. His handle is crazy, and he’s able to score around the rim no matter who is protecting the basket. I’d honestly just say I play like myself.”

Interestingly enough, playing basketball was not the only thing that connected Roberts to the game. Roberts revealed that her family knows Irving personally.

“My favorite player is Kyrie Irving,” Roberts said. “Fun fact actually, my dad used to babysit him when he was younger. My dad and his dad played together growing up … I just love his game, his handles and his ability to score around the rim.”

The Bearcats have a long road ahead of them this season if they want to perform at their highest level. Roberts fully believes in the team and has championship aspirations this year.

“It’s great this year, not only to play games regardless of [COVID-19], [but] to play with a full roster,” Roberts said. “Last year, we did suffer through a lot of injuries, so it will be great to have everyone back. We’re expecting to go far and hopefully win a championship as well.”