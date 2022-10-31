Sophomore Elijah Lanfear placed first in three individual events for BU in the victory over Bryant this weekend.

Lanfear, Lin, Cohn, Shemet, Moane and Tirado all get at least two wins apiece.

After splitting a meet with Colgate the day before, the Binghamton swimming and diving teams hosted Bryant for their first conference dual meet of the season. While the men’s side handled business with a score of 185.5-114.5, the women were defeated 184-116.

Sophomore Elijah Lanfear won three separate individual events for the men’s side and was also part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that won the gold. Lanfear took first place in the 50-yard freestyle (20.71), 100-yard freestyle (46.56) and 100-yard butterfly (49.53). The Bearcat has now won five individual events in the past two meets.

Other winners of multiple categories were senior Ryan Cohn and juniors Lewis Lin and Henry Shemet. Cohn took the gold position in both the one-meter and three-meter diving events with scores of 280.13 and 265.20, respectively. The senior has been victorious in all but one event he’s competed in this season. Shemet was victorious in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.51) and 200-yard IM (1:56.91), while Lin was victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.34) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:10.43). Freshman Liam Preston was the only other individual winner, bringing home the top position in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:41.27.

Additionally, the men’s side found success in their relay events. The 400-yard freestyle relay team, composed of Lanfear, Preston and juniors George Kipshidze and Liam Murphy, clocked a time of 3:08.90 to earn gold. Lin, junior Jake Vecchio and seniors Justin Meyn and Ryan Maierle won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:33.44.

On the women’s side, freshman Elizabeth Tirado swept both diving events with scores of 216.15 for the one-meter and 232.13 for the three-meter. This marks the second meet in a row where Tirado has won both diving events.

Junior Courtney Moane was the primary individual contributor for the Bearcats. She swept the 100 and 200-yard breaststrokes with winning times of 1:06.74 and 2:25.70, respectively.

Despite Tirado and Moane’s best efforts to claw Binghamton back into the meet, the Bearcats were unable to lessen the deficit, falling to the Bulldogs 184-116.

BU returns to action on Friday, Nov. 4 for a nonconference dual meet against Cornell. First race is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center in Vestal, New York.