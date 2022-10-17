Men finish 18th, Women earn 30th.

The Binghamton cross country teams traveled to the Bronx on Friday for the Eastern College Athletic Conference/Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America. The Bearcats opted to rest several key runners on both sides as a nearly full men’s squad placed 18th out of 31 teams, while the women finished 30th out of 34 teams.

Junior Josh Stone was BU’s highest finisher, making the trip in 24:56.2, good enough to place 31st out of 358 finishers. This was Stone’s third race of the year and his second highest finish of the year, with the first coming at the Iona Meet of Champions — where he crossed the line in seventh.

Senior Marty Dolan was less than a minute behind him in 66th place with a time of 25:33.7. In his third career race for Binghamton, freshman Wyeth Semo finished in the top half of competitors in 174th with a time of 26:43.3. The men had six finishers, with seniors Nick Defelice and Cian Galligan in 188th and 236th, respectively, and freshman Andrew Rosenblatt rounding out the bunch in 245th.

On the women’s side, senior Kyra Guerci led the way in 135th, with a time of 23:22.7. Graduate student Kaylee Stone was not far behind in 154th, finishing in 23:36.3. Sophomore Jennifer Mui was the third Bearcat to clear the course, placing 223rd with a time of 24:27.9. Sophomore Zoe Rose was right behind Mui, just eight spots back in 231st. The women had eight finishers in the race, and had opted to rest top runners such as senior Carolyn Burnell and the team’s top three finishers in three previous meets — freshman Sydney Leitner and graduate students Aziza Chigatayeva and Sophia Ryan.

On the men’s side, Princeton took home the gold with 33 points, rounding out the top three along with Cornell and Stony Brook. Binghamton’s men combined for 519 points, notably ahead of conference rival UAlbany. Stony Brook was the top team on the women’s side with 105 points, 72 ahead of anyone else. Binghamton’s women totaled 833 points.

This meet concludes the cross-country regular season, as the next three potential meets are playoff based. In preparation for that, the Bearcats decided to rest runners in anticipation for the America East (AE) Championships.

In two weeks, on Saturday, Oct. 29, the men will look for their third AE Championship as the women look for their first. The race start is to be announced, but will take place at Jerusalem Hill in Baltimore, Maryland.