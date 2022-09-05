Binghamton held scoreless for second consecutive match.

On Friday night, the Binghamton men’s soccer team hosted Colgate for an instate matchup. Despite holding the Raiders to only one goal, the Bearcats were shut out and were defeated 1-0.

“Overall I thought it was a really competitive match,” said Binghamton head coach Paul Marco. “I thought that our individual control in moments, both attacking and defending, weren’t up to snuff today.”

BU (0-3) began to apply pressure on the Raiders (2-0-1) early with a chance on an empty net in the 13th minute. The opportunity was thwarted as a Colgate defender was able to step in and clear the ball out of the six-yard box. Shortly after in the 22nd minute, the Bearcats played a ball into the middle of the field as the offense raced up to get a shot. BU was stopped, but not before a free kick was awarded just outside the box, giving Binghamton a chance to put a shot on goal. Sophomore midfielder Diego Vargas got off a shot but was unable to connect.

Colgate struck first in the 24th minute when a ball was played up the right side of the field and crossed into the center of the box. The Raider then guided the ball into the back of the net with a glancing header to score the first goal of the match.

“I think where the match went more for [Colgate] was, individually, they were a little bit sharper, more disciplined,” Marco said. “Still a little chippy like we were, and then we weren’t really emotionally controlled tonight … Certainly something we’ll have to address because the performance we see today isn’t what we see in training. So there’s still another two or three levels that we can get to in a game.”

With time winding down at the end of the first half, Colgate had another opportunity to score off of a counterattack. Redshirt senior goalkeeper P.J. Parker came up with his final save of the period as the clock hit zero. Binghamton ended the first half without a shot on goal, and the halftime score was 1-0 with the Bearcats trailing on shots 5-3. Parker had three saves in the first half.

Despite giving up a goal in the first half, Parker kept the Raiders from scoring for the remainder of the game. The Bearcat tallied six saves in the match to tie his career-high in a game.

“I thought [Parker] did quite well,” Marco said. “He made two saves that he had to make in the game … I thought both goalkeepers played their part.”

To start the second half Binghamton attempted to put pressure on Colgate early. BU got its first shot on goal in the 59th minute, when freshman back Will Mahoney received a pass on the right side of the goal as he attempted to put the ball past the near post. However, his shot was corralled by the Raider goalkeeper.

“Disappointed that we came out in the second half the way we did,” Marco said. “I thought that we would be a little better to start the second half … Overall a decent performance from both teams. Just thought we should’ve been a little better individually.”

With 10 minutes of play remaining, the Bearcats began their final push to tie the game up. A corner kick played into the center of the box was deflected out toward the top as redshirt junior midfielder Anthony Lazaridis made a strike at goal that was deflected away. In the final minute, the Bearcats had one last corner kick to square the game at one but were unable to capitalize.

“Every day the guys in training have looked sharp,” Marco said. “Sharper than what we’re seeing in the game, so that gives you hope that once we start to play like we are in training … I think the games will turn.”

BU is slated to face St. Bonaventure on Monday, Sept. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Tom 80’ and Michelle Marra Athletics Field Complex in Olean, New York.