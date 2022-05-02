L'Amoreaux pitches one-hit complete game on Saturday.

Over the weekend, the Binghamton softball team hosted Hartford for a weekend series. The Bearcats’ offense came alive, scoring 10 runs in games one and three, while shutting out the Hawks in game two to get the sweep.

“Seeing the momentum our team had, allowed us all to go up there and swing away to get good barrels after good pitches,” said senior utility Alli Richmond. “Definitely inspiration from the team and the momentum we had and going after good pitches.”

In game one, the Hawks (13-30, 2-13 America East [AE]) got on the board first, but BU (19-19, 6-6 AE) responded quickly, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings. Freshman utility Sarah Rende helped spark the Bearcats’ offense with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. The next inning Richmond slapped a single that drove in two more runs, allowing Binghamton to get out to a comfortable 6-1 lead.

Hartford cut its deficit to three runs in the third. However, the Bearcats had an answer on offense, scoring four more runs and blanking the Hawks for the remainder of the game. Redshirt junior outfielder Chloe Morgan spearheaded BU’s offense going 3-for-3 with an RBI. On the mound, graduate student pitcher Chelsea Howard and senior pitcher Sophia Pappas got the job done. Their combined efforts resulted in only two earned runs, six hits and four strikeouts. Howard got the win and Pappas pitched the final four innings as Binghamton completed its victory 10-3.

“[Closing] is kind of my role this year,” Pappas said. “[Keeping] a clear head, not letting anything get too big and just sticking to my mechanics and throwing hard.”

Game two was a pitcher’s duel as BU shut out Hartford 1-0. The only run of the game came from a solo homer from Richmond in the third inning. Despite only scoring one run, the Bearcats were able to hold off the Hawks due to sophomore pitcher Allison L’Amoreaux’s performance on the mound. The sophomore pitched a complete game, giving up only one hit and one walk while striking out three.

“Our pitchers have been throwing great games,” Richmond said. “So we want to put some hits on the board and I think different parts of our lineup today did really well … and that was great to see.”

An RBI double from Pappas in the first inning started off Binghamton’s scoring in game three. A sacrifice fly ball by Rende brought in one more run, giving BU an early 2-0 lead. Howard started on the mound and pitched three innings, giving up only one run in the third. The Bearcats answered immediately with a homer from Richmond — her fifth of the year. She is currently on a seven-game hit streak, the longest of her collegiate career.

“I think our confidence has gone up at the plate,” Pappas said. “We’re seeing the ball a lot better, going after better pitches and just going hard.”

To start the fourth inning, Pappas came in to relieve Howard. The Bearcat went three innings, allowing one run and one hit.

In the top of the fifth Hartford cut its deficit to one run, but Richmond struck again with another solo home run. BU rallied off of the homer, scoring three more runs, including a two-run double from junior infielder Alex Musial. Ultimately, Rende ended the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a three-run shot to give the Bearcats a 10-2 victory by mercy rule.

“I just knew I wanted to get out there and do some damage,” Rende said. “Every kid dreams of hitting a walk-off home run to win the game so it was a really great feeling.”

The Bearcats accumulated a season-high 13 hits in game three with Pappas contributing a career-high four hits. For the series, Richmond went 5-for-8 hitting three home runs with six RBIs. BU as a team hit .368 and posted a 1.80 ERA.

“I think that this really put a fire under us, especially that win after Maine,” Rende said. “Steamrolling into our next games, we got big competition coming up with UMBC. We just want to keep it going.”

Binghamton is next slated to face UAlbany on Wednesday, May 4. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.