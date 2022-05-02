Women's distance medley relay sets new program record.

Over the three-day Penn Relays meet, the Binghamton track and field teams dispatched three relay teams and one individual competitor. While senior Jake Restivo was unable to crack the top nine in the men’s long jump, two BU relay teams posted strong performances at the competition.

The women’s distance medley team broke the previous program record in the event on Friday afternoon. Although the four-woman squad only took eighth place overall, the team’s time of 11:12.15 beat out the previous mark of 11:37.87.

Earlier that Friday, the women’s 4×100 relay also performed well on the oval. The Bearcats initially ran a time of 47.21 to finish fourth overall and qualify for the finals on the following day. On Saturday, however, BU beat out its previous mark to clock in at 46.62 for a fourth-place finish and its second-best time in program history. The 4×100 record was set in 2014 and still stands at 46.17.

The men’s distance medley relay was unable to replicate the same success of its teammates earlier that Friday. The team’s time of 9:48.54 earned it 10th place overall. Ole Miss won the relay with a time of 9:29.45.

BU’s next meet is the 2022 America East Track and Field Championships from Saturday, May 7 to Sunday, May 8. The meet is set to start at 9 a.m. at the Frank H. Livak Track and Field Facility in Burlington, Vermont.