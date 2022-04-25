Bearcats take game three over Black Bears in extra innings

Over the weekend, the Binghamton softball team suited up against Maine for a three-game series away from home. The Bearcats split their Saturday doubleheader against the Black Bears and were able to grab their first America East (AE) series win after their 10-6 victory on Sunday.

“It’s always good to get a series win,” said Binghamton head coach Jess Bump. “Today, we went down early but the girls really fought hard and then came up with some really clutch hits later… We got a little bit more confident and a better look at some balls. That’s kinda what we’ve really been missing the last few weeks. I think that was really good for our confidence going into the next few weekends.”

Game one saw both teams go scoreless until the fourth inning when BU (16-19, 3-6 AE) put up its first run due to a Maine (7-31, 3-8 AE) error. The home team responded in the bottom of the inning to even up the score at 1-1. The final runs of the game were scored in the sixth inning by Binghamton. A hit-by-pinch with the bases loaded followed by a fielder’s choice rounded out the scoring as the Bearcats downed the Black Bears 3-1 in game one. Graduate student pitcher Chelsea Howard got the start and win for BU, only allowing one unearned run in five innings pitched.

“The whole year we’ve had to pitch by committee,” Bump said. “We went into today knowing that we were gonna have to do that. I had prepared them since that’s what we were gonna do. I thought they all did what they were supposed to do.”

Game two saw a faster start to the scoring effort than game one. Binghamton was unable to put up any first-inning runs, but Maine produced a three-run rally in the bottom of the first to take a commanding early lead. Neither team could drive another run-in for the rest of the matchup as the hosts took game two 3-0. The Bearcats gathered four hits in the game and stranded six runners on base during the loss.

“It’s all about momentum and we have a game at home on Monday against Albany,” Bump said. “Then two home series left in the season. We’re playing the rest of the season at home so that’s really good that we’re done being on the road.”

The final game of the series took place on Sunday where both teams each had their best offensive performances of the weekend. BU got off to a slow start while Maine was able to take a 4-0 lead after the first two innings. In the third inning, however, Binghamton put itself on the board thanks to a two-run double by redshirt junior outfielder Chloe Morgan. The Bearcats continued their scoring efforts in the fifth and sixth, earning two runs in each frame, including a two-run homer from sophomore utility Shelby Carvalho.

“One really good thing about our team is that we got a lot of different people contributing,” Bump said. “A lot of people are stepping up … Just all around offensively today was a good day to come from behind and put up a lot of runs and a lot of hits.”

The Black Bears added two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to bring the game back to a tie. Neither team could put up another run in the seventh inning, sending the game into extras. Both teams remained at six runs during the eighth and ninth innings until the Bearcats scored four runs in the top of the tenth to exit the series with a 10-6 win. Junior infielder Alex Musial brought a run in before Morgan hit a bases-clearing triple to give BU a four-run cushion. Sophomore pitcher Allison L’Amoreaux recorded the win, allowing just one hit and zero runs in 4.2 innings pitched.

“[L’Amoreaux] came in at the end of the game and really got out of some tough situations, especially in the bottom of the seventh,” Bump said. “Bases loaded, no outs and she got out of it.”

Binghamton returns home on Wednesday, April 27 for a midweek matchup against Albany. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.