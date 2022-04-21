Lane shoots 69 on day one, ends tournment tied for 25th

This week, the Binghamton golf team competed at the Wildcat Spring Invitational hosted by Villanova. The Bearcats were unable to replicate last week’s second-place finish at Sacred Heart and settled for 11th place out of 15 teams.

Two Binghamton athletes finished in the top half of competitors while freshman Shawn Colella placed dead in the middle, tied for 40th place. Graduate student Justin Lane earned top billing for BU, finishing tied for 25th while junior Evan Sitts was 10 spots behind him at 35th.

Lane finished day one tied for the fourth-best score shooting 69, one shot under par. The Bearcat was unable to recreate the round one performance, dropping 21 spots on day two as he shot 79, finishing eight shots over par. Lane’s scores of 69 and 79 earned him a total score of 148 strokes.

While Lane struggled on day two, Sitts moved up seven spots on the leaderboards despite shooting the exact same score on both days. The junior was consistent on the course, shooting 75 on both days and finishing 10 strokes over par for the tournament.

Colella started the tournament with a four-over-par performance, shooting 74 on day one. The freshman faltered a bit in round two, dropping seven spots with a plus-seven showing. Colella’s final score of 151 tied him with seven others for the 40th spot.

Before this competition, senior D.J. Griffiths had earned back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time in his collegiate career. The junior was unable to make it three in a row, shooting 13 strokes over par and tying for 51st place. Despite the struggles, Griffiths was consistent throughout the tournament, shooting 77 on day one and 76 in round two. Griffiths was the only Bearcat to improve his score on day two. His day two performance elevated the senior eight spots in the standings.

Graduate student Nacho Glagovsky rounded out the group with a score of 14 over par. Glagovsky displayed consistent shooting on day one and day two as the Bearcat shot 77 on both days for a total of 154 strokes for the tournament.

Binghamton finished day one tied for eighth place, shooting 15 over par as a team. The team’s day two score of 305 strokes dropped them three spots for sole possession of 11th place. BU finished the competition with 600 strokes, 40 over par. Marquette won the tournament with a score of 566 shots, six over par.

The Bearcats are next slated to head to the Big Sky Championships from Monday, April 25 to Wednesday, April 27. The tournament’s start time is yet to be announced and will be held at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.