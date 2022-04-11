Junior Nick DeFelice captured his first win of the season in the 3K steeplechase event at the Lehigh Track and Field Invitational.

Four Bearcats take first place in individual events on Saturday

The Binghamton men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Lehigh Track and Field Invitational over the weekend and recorded four first-place finishes. There was no team scoring at the meet.

Junior Nick DeFelice was the first Bearcat to top the results on Saturday. After sparsely competing for Binghamton during his time with the program, DeFelice registered a time of 9:35.91 to win the 3K steeplechase. In high school, DeFelice was an All-American in the event and took sixth place overall at the 2019 New Balance Nationals.

Sophomore Jenna Chan also walked away with gold on the track. Chan won the 100-meter hurdles in a 24-athlete field with a time of 14.58 to record her second victory of the outdoor season. She also took second in the long jump at the meet with a distance of 17-06.25 feet and was only beaten by her teammate, graduate student Brittany Korsah. Korsah jumped a distance of 17-08.00 feet to take gold, finishing ahead of 33 other jumpers who recorded a mark, including Chan.

Along with Korsah, sophomore Marcus Johnson topped the field in the long jump. Finishing first for the first time in a collegiate long jump competition, Johnson jumped a distance of 22-09.00 feet to beat out the other 19 athletes who recorded a mark on Saturday.

Next up for BU is the Bucknell Outdoor Classic. The two-day event is scheduled for Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. The first day of the meet is set to start at 5 p.m. at the Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.