Junior attack Kenna Newman tallied two goals and two assists against the River Hawks on Saturday.

Bearcats loses 11-9 in second conference loss

On Saturday, the Binghamton women’s lacrosse hosted UMass Lowell for its Senior Day. The Bearcats led after one period and kept pace with the River Hawks throughout the game but never regained the lead, losing 11-9.

The BU (6-6, 1-2 America East [AE]) offense was led by senior attack Sidra Morchower, who registered a hat trick, and junior attack Kenna Newman, who added an additional two goals. Senior defender Gabrielle Marshall led the team defensively, causing two UMass Lowell (3-10, 1-3 AE) turnovers during the match.

Binghamton started the game with an early two-goal lead six minutes into the first quarter. Newman opened the scoring within the first minute, which the River Hawks responded to shortly after. BU then posted goals in back-to-back minutes from freshman midfielder Abigail Carroll and Morchower, earning a 3-1 advantage. After the teams traded goals throughout the remainder of the quarter, BU retained a 4-3 lead.

UMass Lowell opened the second quarter with a five-goal run that carried from the end of the first frame. The River Hawks pulled ahead 7-4 with just over four minutes until the break. Despite falling behind in the frame, the Bearcats posted two last-minute goals, 30 seconds apart from one another to go into the half trailing by one.

BU’s five turnovers in the second period contributed to UMass Lowell’s scoring run and possession time that led to seven shots, four of which found the back of the net.

The second half saw UMass Lowell attempt to expand its lead and pull away, but for every River Hawk goal, Binghamton had a response. After a Morchower goal midway through the final frame, the Bearcats found themselves trailing by one with just seven minutes remaining in the game. Each team went on a three-minute scoring drought before the River Hawks scored an insurance goal that ultimately was the final goal of the match.

BU never let its deficit exceed two goals in the second half as neither team scored consecutive goals in the latter half. Junior goalie Emily Manning saved nine UMass Lowell shots during the contest.

The River Hawks had one more shot on goal than the Bearcats, and the two teams tied with 12 won draw controls. However, the away side earned a 3-0 draw control advantage in the final frame.

Before Saturday’s game, Binghamton had never lost to UMass Lowell. BU was 6-0 against the River Hawks spanning from 2015 with four of those wins being by more than five goals.

The Bearcats are next scheduled to take on Stony Brook on Tuesday, April 19. First draw control is set for 4 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.

