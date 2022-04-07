Double-A New York Mets affiliate set to play home opener on Tuesday

On Wednesday evening, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies hosted a dinner event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Binghamton to kick off their 2022 season. The event aimed to introduce the team to the community and gave the media and fans an opportunity to meet some of the players before the regular season begins.

“I’m really excited for the fans and our sponsors that we can get back together again and meet the players,” said Rumble Ponies President David Sobotka. “There’s going to be community interaction between the players and the Binghamton fans.”

The Rumble Ponies are the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The roster includes catcher Francisco Álvarez and infielders Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio who are the first, second and third-ranked prospects in the Mets organization, respectively.

Álvarez, Baty and Mauricio are also ranked among the MLB’s top 100 prospects. Álvarez sits highest of the three at No. 10 with Baty at No. 27 and Mauricio at No. 78.

“I’m hoping that people take advantage of the fact that we’ve got three players in the top hundred MLB prospects, not just the top three prospects in the Mets system,” Sobotka said. “[Álvarez] is number 10 in the MLB pipeline, so where else are you gonna be able to see this guy this close for as low as $10.”

Sobotka expressed his excitement for the season and sees this year as an opportunity to get the community more involved. Mirabito Stadium is home to the Rumble Ponies with a capacity of about 6,000 fans and is only a 10-minute drive from campus.

“Double-A ball is the best value in baseball,” Sobotka said. “These are players that have made it through so many tests, and they all have the potential to go to the majors, and where else can you see them in a nice, compact 6,000-seat stadium where you’re literally an arm’s reach away from them.”

At the event, fans were able to get autographs, enter raffles and enjoy food and drinks. Additionally, a silent auction was held for charity that included various types of sports memorabilia. Sobotka, who bought the team back in November of 2021, shared how the community has shown its support.

“I cannot rave enough about the people we have met ever since we bought the team back in November,” Sobotka said. “The community here has been so welcoming to us, not just with open arms but with hugs. And so, to get to meet some of the people that I’ve heard about or I’ve talked to over the phone … fantastic.”

Some of the Rumble Ponies shared their thoughts and excitement about the start of this season. Many of the players agreed that seeing more fan involvement and support from students at BU will help the team.

“What makes this town special is that it’s got a professional baseball team here and a hockey team and a big university, so if we all support each other then a lot of good things will happen,” said outfielder Jake Mangum. “We need the students to show up and I promise you, we’ll play hard.”

Baty also showed his appreciation for BU student fans, who frequently attended the games downtown.

“[The students] bring a great energy and a great crowd and it’s really fun,” Baty said. “I love this city, love the people, love the community, it’s awesome out here.”

The Rumble Ponies will play a game in April for the first time since 2019 and are slated to play 138 games with 69 home contests. The team’s first home game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 to start a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at the Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York.

“This is really an opportunity if you’re a fan, even if you’re a casual fan of baseball,” Sobotka said. “These guys are going places … We’ve got a team loaded with talent. Come out and see them.”