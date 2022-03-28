BU drops first outing, responds with 10-2 win in second game

The Binghamton softball team hosted Iona for its home-opening series over the weekend. Although game three of the series was canceled due to inclement weather, BU split the series 1-1.

“Obviously we would’ve liked to come out of the weekend with [two] wins, but we were happy with coming out with the split,” wrote Binghamton head coach Jess Bump. “We have battled back after losses all year, so moving forward I think we just need to have a better start to our days, and early in games in general.”

In game one, sophomore pitcher Allison L’Amoreaux got the start on the mound for the Bearcats (12-11). The Gaels (7-13) got the scoring started in the second inning with a solo homer. Binghamton responded in the fourth inning, putting up two runs including a home run from junior utility Quinn DeCicco to take a 2-1 lead. DeCicco has now recorded hits in nine straight contests, amassing two home runs and 11 RBIs during that span.

“[DeCicco] has had a really good approach at the plate and has gained a lot of confidence over the last two weeks,” Bump wrote. “She’s produced a lot at the bottom of our order and knowing that we are producing from top to bottom takes a lot of pressure off everyone.”

Despite taking the lead, the Bearcats gave it up quickly. The away side took control of the game again in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a three-run homer. BU responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the fifth, but this would be the last run they scored. Iona added one more run in the final inning, while Binghamton was unable to come back, falling 5-3 in game one.

“In game one we just didn’t execute and stick to our offensive plan,” Bump wrote. “We are putting ourselves in positions to be successful, so we just need to bear down in those pressure situations and not make them more than they are.”

However, in game two, the Bearcats’ bats came alive, and the home side completely flipped the script. Freshman utility Sarah Rende got the scoring started with a two-run RBI single which sparked a five-run rally in the first inning. DeCicco, senior infielder Makayla Alvarez and junior infielder Alex Musial all added to BU’s total with RBIs.

“We were just more aggressive, but more importantly more disciplined,” Bump wrote. “We got some momentum early and really rode that throughout the game, which was awesome to see.”

Graduate student pitcher Chelsea Howard took the mound for game two and pitched a complete game. The Bearcat struck out a career-high 12 batters and allowed only two hits and two runs in her five innings pitched. Her performance on Saturday improved her record to 4-4 on the season and allowed Binghamton to get a dominant 10-2 victory over the Gaels.

“[Howard] has had a great presence and has had great control over her best pitches which is why you’re seeing her be successful,” Bump wrote. “We attacked [Iona’s] weaknesses and she pounded the zone.”

After the doubleheader on Saturday, it was announced that the third game of the series on Sunday would be canceled due to an impending snow system. The Bearcats will look to prepare for their upcoming matchup against Cornell this week.

“This team is capable of doing great things,” Bump wrote. “If we can figure out how to stay consistent day to day, we will compete and play tough against any opponent.



BU is set to return to action on Wednesday, March 30 to face the Big Red at home for a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.