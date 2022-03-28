Tinsley among athletes looking to leave program

This off-season, six members of the Binghamton men’s basketball team have entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. The group of athletes is headlined by former America East (AE) Rookie of the Year, junior forward George Tinsley. Currently, none of the players have committed to their next school.

All six Bearcats are not guaranteed to leave the program. Each athlete can evaluate their options, which includes continuing their career at BU. Currently, none of the six players have received official offers from other schools.

Tinsley’s career at BU started his freshman season as a bright spot on a team that missed the conference playoffs. He led all AE freshmen in scoring with 11.6 points per game and finished tied for third overall in rebounding with 7.4 per game. In that season, Tinsley ranked second in the entire country in minutes per game, but this past season he averaged only 17.5 minutes per game, sixth on BU. The junior also started all 46 games during his first two seasons with the team. That streak continued through the nonconference portion of this season. Once AE play started, however, the Bearcat came off the bench for all but one game of the remaining schedule.

Last season, Tinsley led the team in rebounding with 6.6 boards per game. This year, he corralled only 3.6 per game, finishing fourth on the team. In his first two seasons at BU, Tinsley was the team’s second- and third-leading scorer respectively, but dropped down to eighth on the roster in the 2021-22 campaign. As of now, the Bearcat is eighth in total rebounds and sixth in rebounds per game in his Binghamton career, per sports-reference.com. Tinsley has two years of eligibility left.

Sophomore guard Kellen Amos, junior forward Bryce Beamer and junior guard Hakon Hjalmarsson also submitted requests to transfer next season. Each Bearcat participated in at least 20 games this past season, but none averaged more than 14 minutes per game.

Hjalmarsson started in 20 games as a Bearcat and has two years of eligibility left. The Bearcat’s collegiate-best performance came against Boston University last December when he went 7-10 from the field to tally 18 points. He also broke double digits in scoring against Oneonta and Hartwick that same year.

Beamer scored in double digits three times last season but never played more than 19 minutes in a game. Amos’ collegiate highlight came in the second game of the 2021-2022 campaign where he scored a career-high 26 points in a win against Sacred Heart. Amos started two games over two seasons and scored in double digits six times last year. He was fifth on the team in points per game. Beamer has two years of eligibility left, and Amos has three.

The last two Bearcats who entered the portal are freshman guard Brett Hutchison and senior guard Alex Brodsky who saw action in five and six games, respectively. Hutchison averaged 1.8 minutes per game, while Brodsky averaged 2.2. They each scored one point this season.

With the exception of Hutchison, each player entering the portal joined BU under the regime of former head coach Tommy Dempsey. Dempsey departed the program at the end of BU’s 2020-21 campaign with current BU head coach Levell Sanders taking his place.

With six players looking to leave the program, the Bearcats are left with nine players still committed to the team. According to Verbal Commits, BU has offered spots to three high school seniors and James Madison freshman guard Andrew McConnell, who saw little game time with the Dukes last season and entered the transfer portal earlier this month. So far, none of them have officially committed.

Currently, no other Binghamton men’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal.