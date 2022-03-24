Lane, Griffiths tie for 32nd at weekend tournament

Over the weekend, the Binghamton golf team competed in the Carpetbagger Classic, held in Urbana, Maryland. During the two days of competition, the BU team accumulated a total score of 623, placing 10th out of 14 teams in attendance.

The Bearcats played consistent golf, finishing with a total score of 307 on day one and 316 on day two. Senior D.J. Griffiths and graduate student Justin Lane led the way for Binghamton, finishing the tournament tied for 32nd place. They both shot 11 over par for a total score of 155 across the two days of play.

Lane and Griffiths had identical rounds on days one and two. Both golfers got out to a solid start, shooting a pair of 75s to place tied for 22nd after day one. In round two, however, the two Bearcats faltered, both shooting 80 which dropped them down 10 places.

BU had seven other golfers compete in the tournament. Junior Evan Sitts and freshman Tynan Jones both shot 12 over par for a final score of 156, which was good enough to tie for 38th place. Sitts shot 77 in round one and 79 in round two, while Jones shot 79 in round one and 77 in round two. Jones’ improvement on Sunday allowed him to jump seven spots up the leaderboard.

The next highest finish for the Bearcats was freshman Shawn Colella, who finished tied for 42nd place with a final score of 157/+13 over par. Colella shot an 80 during round one of the tournament, but the freshman was able to bounce back on day two. The Bearcat shot a 77, elevating himself 12 spots on the final leaderboard.

Rhode Island took first place, shooting 583 and finishing seven over par.

This was only the second time the Bearcats have competed in the Carpetbagger Classic. Last year, Binghamton tied for eighth place out of 10 teams with a final score of 611.

BU will now prepare to compete in the Battle at Rum Pointe, scheduled to start on Saturday, March 26 and end on Sunday, March 27. The tournament is slated to begin at 8 a.m. at Rum Pointe Seaside Golf Links in Berlin, Maryland.