BU goes 2-1 against Texas opponents

The Binghamton baseball team opened up the 2022 season against Lamar University over the weekend. In the three-game series, the Bearcats posted a losing 1-2 record, dropping the first game in a 14-inning thriller, losing in a landslide in game two 16-1 and winning the last game of the series 9-5 on Sunday.

In the first game of the series, the Bearcats (1-2) sent out junior pitcher Thomas Babalis, who pitched five innings, allowing only three hits and no earned runs. During Babalis’ time on the mound, though, the Cardinals did score a run off of a Binghamton error. BU sent out four other pitchers during the rest of the game, including sophomores Gabe Driscoll, Justin Rosner and Alex Henderson and junior Jack Collins. After 14 innings, the game was tied up at one apiece until the Cardinals (2-1) hit an RBI single up the middle to defeat Binghamton. Henderson was credited with the loss.

The Bearcats struggled offensively for the entirety of the first game. In 14 innings, BU accumulated only four hits and one run thanks to a home run by junior catcher Connor Aoki.

Binghamton continued to struggle in game two of the series as they fell to the Cardinals 16-1. Lamar came out firing in the first inning, putting six runs past BU. The Bearcats were unable to come up with an answer for six innings when they finally scored after sophomore catcher Kevin Reilly hit a home run. Unlike the first outing, however, BU posted a better offensive performance, accumulating 10 hits. Binghamton had four pitchers over the course of the matchup, with sophomore John Lumpinski recording the loss.

In Binghamton’s third and final game against Lamar, the Bearcats took down the Cardinals 9-5 to earn them their first win of the three-game series and season. BU got off to a fast start by knocking in five of their nine runs in the top of the first inning. Then, its lead grew to seven after an RBI double and an RBI single in the second and third innings, respectively. It took Lamar five innings to score their first run.

Junior pitcher Ryan Bryggman got the start on the mound and was awarded his first win of the season. Bryggman gave up only one earned run in five innings pitched and struck out three batters in the process.

In the seventh inning, Binghamton scored two insurance runs thanks to an RBI single from freshman infielder Devan Bade and a sacrifice fly from junior outfielder Nick Di Vietro. Lamar was able to make a late push in the eighth inning where a string of hits narrowed the lead to 9-5. The Bearcats went to junior pitcher Jack Collins for the close who was able to put away all four batters he faced and secure BU its first win of the season.

Binghamton’s next three-game series against Old Dominion University is scheduled to start on Friday, Feb. 25. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex in Norfolk, Virginia.