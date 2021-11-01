BU breaks multiple pool records at Friday evening meet

The Binghamton men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept Colgate in their home meet on Friday evening. The men put the Raiders away 225-57, while the women also took care of business with a 184-114 victory.

“We were ready to go, and had a strong lineup and we were really just on point,” said Binghamton head coach Jerry Cummiskey.

The Bearcats had solid performances all around on both the men’s and women’s side. Sophomores Courtney Moane, Molly Greeley and Lindsey Weissman were all double winners at the meet. Moane took gold in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.34) and the 200 breaststroke (2:24.36). Greeley won both the 50 freestyle (24.85) and the 400 IM (4:39.89) while Weissman placed first in the 1-meter dive (214.43) and the 3-meter dive (238.58).

“On the women’s side, we kind of expected a close meet, a lot of the races we thought could go either [way],” Cummiskey said. “Our girls swam really well and helped us get out to a lead that put us in a good spot.”

The men also came away with a strong win against Colgate. Sophomore Lewis Lin was triumphant in the 100 breaststroke (55.72) and 200 breaststroke (2:05.32). Junior Justin Meyn also took a pair of individual events, winning the 50 freestyle (21.11) and 100 butterfly (50.28). Freshman Elijah Lanfear took top honors in both the 100 and 200 freestyle with times of 47.02 and 1:44.85, respectively.

“We knew we were the stronger team, so we changed our lineup a little bit, got some guys to swim some different events and made a point to try to put us in a spot to break a few pool records which was exciting for our men,” Cummiskey said.

Lewis Lin was able to break the previous Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center 100 breast record of 56.75 set by Canisius’ Lucas Kennedy in 2014. He was also part of the 400 medley relay quartet that included freshmen Keegan Chatham and Lanfear as well as sophomore Liam Murphy. Their combined time of 3:22.66 broke the previous pool record of 3:26.04 set by Binghamton in 2010.

“We broke two relay records and two of the guys broke individual records which was definitely exciting,” Cummiskey said.

The men’s 200 freestyle relay also broke the previous pool record of 1:23:81 set in 2008 with a time of 1:23.66. The team of Lanfear, senior Benjamin Beldner, Meyn and junior Ryan Maierle bested the previous time of 1:23.81 from 2008 set by BU.

“I think swimming fast and having some success when we’re training at a high level is always reassuring,” Cummiskey said.

Additionally, the final pool record was obtained by sophomore Henry Shemet in the 400 IM with a time of 4:03.51, beating out the previous standard of 4:03.80 held by Lafayette’s Chris Grabowski set in 2003.

“Definitely winning feels good and hopefully gains some confidence and trust in both the process and our training as we move forward this semester and to next,” Cummiskey said.

Cummiskey said the team has been able to work more this season in practice and workouts. He said gaining confidence by winning meets like this will prove to be beneficial as the season progresses.

“Saturday morning, we were back at practice doing what we need to do,” Cummiskey said. “We’ve got another good test this weekend against Canisius and then Iona next week, which should be good competition for both sides and hopefully keep winning and roll that into our invite in two weeks.”

The Bearcats return to the pool on Saturday, Nov. 6 against Canisius College. The meet is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center in Vestal, New York.