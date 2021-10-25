Former Binghamton guard J.C. Show, '19, was picked in the third round of the G League draft by the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday.

On Saturday, former Binghamton guard J.C. Show, ’19, was selected to join the Salt Lake City Stars in the third round of the NBA G League draft. Show headlined the Binghamton roster from 2016 to 2019 after transferring from Bucknell and is now slated to join the Utah Jazz G League affiliate for this upcoming season.

In his first year with the Bearcats, Show averaged 13.3 points per game. The following year, he improved to an average of 13.8 points per game, then tallying an 11.4 average in his final season with Binghamton in which he started every game. In total, Show scored 1,200 collegiate points. In his final season, he shot 0.393 from beyond the arc, good enough for sixth in the America East. The former Bearcat is also second in Binghamton’s Division I history for three-point field goals made with 186. He is also fifth in career points per game at BU with 12.7, per Sports Reference.

In Show’s time out of college, he competed for Omaha’s Finest in The Basketball League after having surgery done on his Achilles tendon. In his 2021 season at Omaha, he recorded an average of 18.4 points per game, good enough for third on the team’s roster. Show played 23 games during that season.

The Stars were renamed from the Idaho Stampede in 2016. Last season, the team went 4-11 overall. In addition to picking Show in the third round of the draft, the Stars also drafted Zaire Wade, son of Dwyane Wade, in the first round of the draft.

The G League itself was rebranded from the NBA Development League thanks to a partnership with Gatorade in 2017. Twenty-eight of the 29 teams in the league, including the Salt Lake City Stars, have one-to-one affiliations with NBA teams.

Salt Lake City’s season-opener is scheduled for Nov. 5 in Oklahoma City.