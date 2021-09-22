Two Bearcats post top-20 finishes

The Binghamton golf team competed at the Cornell Fall Invitational on Sunday and Monday, placing ninth out of a total of 12 teams. Despite placing in the bottom half of the leaderboard at their second tournament of the fall 2021 season, the Bearcats’ performance was highlighted by graduate student Justin Lane, who tied for seventh place, earning him his eighth career top-10 finish.

“[Lane] has been playing very solid and consistent this season,” said Binghamton head coach Bernie Herceg, per bubearcats.com. “He had another good round today and played very well down the stretch.”

Throughout the tournament, Binghamton remained consistent as a unit over the two days. Finishing with a score of 298 in the first round on Sunday, BU followed up with a slightly better performance on Monday with a score of 296. This put them at a total of 594, ultimately shooting 26 over par.

The high point for the Bearcats was Lane’s performance, who finished tied for seventh place. This was a team high in the individual rankings, with 68 total golfers present at the event. His first-round score of 72 and a second-round score of 70 saw him finish even for the par at the end of the tournament, scoring 142. In Lane’s final round, he shot bogey-free for the final 10 holes of his day, while shooting two under par. His final round was good enough to tie for the second-lowest score of the round.

The graduate student posted a career-high start to the season with 72.6 strokes per round. Out of Lane’s five rounds this year, he has scored under par in two of them.

Binghamton’s second-leading scorer, senior D.J. Griffiths, finished close behind Lane. The Bearcat tied for 13th overall and finished three above par, recording his first top-20 finish of the year. Griffiths posted two top-10 finishes last season with his year’s acme coming in the season-opener, as he placed fourth at the Carpetbagger Classic.

Three other Bearcats participated. Junior Evan Sitts placed tied for 45th, freshman Tynan Jones tied for 58th and graduate student Inigo “Nacho” Glagovsky placed 63rd.

The Bearcats now look to their third tournament of the season at the Matthews Auto Collegiate Invitational, slated to begin on Sunday, Oct. 3 and Monday, Oct. 4. The tournament is set to be hosted at the Links at Hiawatha Landing in Apalachin, New York.