Freshman pitcher Allison L’Amoreaux allowed just one run in five innings during the second outing against Fordham on Wednesday.

Bearcats fall 4-0 in first outing, drop second game 3-1

In a midweek nonconference doubleheader, the Binghamton softball team was swept by Fordham. The Bearcats (7-11, 3-8 America East) were defeated twice on Wednesday.

Currently undefeated in the Atlantic 10 (A-10) competition, the Rams (31-5, 12-0 A-10) were a formidable opponent for Binghamton. The doubleheader was announced on Monday and the Bearcats had not played in over a week following the cancellation of last weekend’s series against Colgate.

The Bearcats recorded just two hits the first game of the twin bill, eventually being shut out 4-0. Senior pitcher Rayn Gibson started the game for Binghamton and allowed runs in the third and fourth innings before being pulled with the team down 2-0. Fordham scored two insurance runs in the sixth inning to close out the win.

It took until the final inning in game two for Binghamton to get on the board. Freshman pitcher Allison L’Amoreaux started for BU and kept the game scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Fordham scored their first run. L’Amoreaux left the game after that inning and was replaced by freshman pitcher Hannah Mearns, who allowed two runs in the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, senior infielder Makayla Alvarez led off with a double and two batters later she was brought home on a sacrifice RBI from senior infielder Alex Guay. However, the next batter was struck out and Binghamton fell short 3-1.

Next up for the Bearcats is a home series against UMass Lowell. Binghamton has just two series left in the regular season. Under this year’s revised format, the top four finishers of the seven teams in the conference will qualify for the AE tournament. Binghamton is currently in sixth place, directly behind the UMass Lowell (9-12, 5-5 AE) in the standings.

First pitch in game one against the River Hawks is set for noon on Saturday at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.