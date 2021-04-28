Senior Kaitlyn Smolar finished sixth in both the 500 free and 1000 free at the America East championships over the weekend.

BU finishes fourth overall to conclude season

Going into the America East championships, the Binghamton women’s swimming and diving team was undefeated in the regular season, but ultimately placed fourth for the second year in a row. Entering the swimming portion on Friday, the Bearcats were in first place with 111 points after the divers put forth an impressive performance the weekend before. Senior Sophia Howard won both the one-meter and three-meter dives, claiming the Most Outstanding Diver award.

The Bearcats could only hold onto their lead for the first two events when the University of New Hampshire took over. UNH won the championship meet for a conference record ninth time, dominating its competition and winning by almost 200 points over second-place UMBC.

For Binghamton swimmers, it was freshman Molly Greeley who placed the highest out of any Bearcat in an individual event, earning fifth in the 50 free with a time of 24.31. Sophomore teammate Manuela Matkovic took seventh in the event.

Senior Kaitlyn Smolar, who holds team records in the 1000 free and 1650 free, took sixth in both the 500 free (5:03.72) and 1000 free (10:30.98). Binghamton went six, seven, eight in the 1000, as junior Katie Schultz took seventh and freshman Mel Carousso claimed eighth.

Freshman Courtney Moane took sixth in the 200 breast (2:22.33), seventh in the 200 IM (2:09.72) and tied for eighth in the 100 breast with UNH freshman Cheyenne Kreide (1:05.74). Freshman Maddie Hoover took sixth in the 100 back (58.20).

There were two all-conference selections: Howard and freshman diver Lindsey Weissman. Weissman had taken third in the three-meter the weekend before.

The Bearcats finished with a total of 461 points to beat out Maine, Stony Brook and VMI for fourth place.

New Hampshire cruised to the title, and at the center of its success were sophomore Jamy Lum and junior Anna Metzler. Lum won all of her individual events (500 free, 100 breast, 200 breast) and was a part of every winning relay team, earning her the Most Outstanding Swimmer award. Metzler, who was the 2020 Most Outstanding Swimmer, won the 200 free, the 200 back and placed second in the 100 back. She was also a part of every winning relay team.