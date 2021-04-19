Binghamton loses 22-8 to No. 18 Stony Brook

Facing off against a strong opponent, the Binghamton men’s lacrosse team struggled against No. 18 Stony Brook on the road. While the Bearcats built up some momentum early in the match, they failed to score a single goal in the third quarter and continued to trail the Seawolves as they extended their lead and downed BU 22-8.

The Bearcats (3-4, 3-4 America East) went goal for goal with the Seawolves (8-3, 6-1 AE) well into the first quarter. Both teams were tied 3-3 after just under 10 minutes, but Stony Brook began building a lead after a three-goal run to end the quarter. Redshirt sophomore goalie Teddy Dolan made three saves in the closing minutes of the quarter but was unable to keep the Seawolves’ offense at bay. By the end of the half, BU was down by four.

The Bearcats’ offense went cold in the third quarter, and they were unable to score after only taking four shots. Stony Brook’s offense cranked up the pressure against the Binghamton defense, and Stony Brook went on a seven-goal run and established a 17-6 lead.

Stony Brook’s scoring streak in the third quarter grew to an 11 goal run after the home side put four more goals past Dolan to start the fourth quarter. While Binghamton ended the scoring flurry with goals from junior attack Kevin Winkoff and freshman attack Dylan Yacavone, the Seawolves scored one more goal before the end of the game to seal their 22-8 victory over the Bearcats.

Struggling on both sides of the ball, the Bearcats were outshot 46-27 by the Seawolves over the course of the game.

The Bearcats will continue their season against Vermont next weekend. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.