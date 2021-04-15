Eisenberg, Lau earn singles wins

After losing their fourth matchup of the season, the Binghamton women’s tennis team continued its rocky start to play with a 5-2 loss to Colgate over the weekend.

After losing their first three matches of the season, the Bearcats (0-4) entered the middle of the season winless and were looking for their first victory.

Colgate (3-4, 1-3 Patriot League) earned a 6-4 win over seniors Michelle Eisenberg and Ashley Granieri in doubles play. They also beat the duo of sophomore Lara Kaplan and senior Emily Kong with a score of 6-3. The tandem of freshman Abby Ackroyd and sophomore Jamie Lau also dropped their doubles match 6-4, which ensured that the Raiders won all of the doubles points on the day.

In the singles matches, Eisenberg won her match in three sets, 7-6, 7-5 and 6-2 against to earn the Bearcats a singles point. Kaplan went on to lose her singles game in a tough three-set game, and Granieri lost her match in straight sets. Sophomore Julia Gumieniak and Ackroyd also lost their singles matches in straight sets. However, Lau won a point for the Bearcats, defeating her opponent in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Returning to play on Tuesday, the Bearcats were swept by Buffalo (7-5, 3-5 MAC) in a 6-0 result. The doubles matches were played outdoors as an exhibition match that didn’t count toward the meets scores. In singles matches, all of the Bearcats lost their matches in straight sets.

The Bearcats will play at Seton Hall and Stony Brook this weekend. The first match against the Pirates is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 in South Orange, New Jersey.