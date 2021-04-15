Binghamton's leading scorer departs with three years of eligibility remaining

The Binghamton men’s basketball team’s leading scorer will not be returning to the team next season. Sophomore guard Brenton Mills announced Monday on his Twitter account that he is transferring to Bowling Green State University after entering the transfer portal last month.

“Excited to be taking the next step in this journey and trusting God along the way,” Mills tweeted.

Mills has three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman in 2019-20, the Texas native averaged 9.7 points per game. As a sophomore, he took on a larger role with the team and led the Bearcats with 13.9 points per game. Mills did not respond to an email requesting further comment.

The NCAA Division I Council is set to vote this week regarding granting all student-athletes a chance to transfer once without sitting out a season of competition. All media reports indicate that the proposal is expected to pass, which would make Mills immediately eligible to play next season.

After losing in the first round of the America East (AE) playoffs, Binghamton parted ways with Tommy Dempsey and named Levell Sanders interim head coach for the 2021-22 season. There have since been two other coaching changes in the AE, and both Albany and UMBC have seen multiple players enter the portal in the aftermath. Thus far, Mills is the only Bearcat to leave the program or enter the transfer portal.

According to Verbal Commits, Binghamton has one commit for next season at the moment. Jacob Falko, who averaged 9.8 points per game last season as a junior at Gardner-Webb, announced his commitment to BU last week. The former junior college transfer has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mills’ new home has been one of the stronger programs in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) throughout the past few seasons. Led by head coach Michael Huger, Bowling Green has gone 57-34 in the past three seasons and reached the MAC championship in 2019, losing to Buffalo. Last season’s team went 14-12 and was 10-8 in conference play prior to losing to Akron in the MAC quarterfinals.