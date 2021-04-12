Bearcats record six first place finishes

On Friday, the Binghamton men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Mount St. Mary’s Invitational to complete their third meet of the outdoor season. Although the meet had no team scoring, the Bearcats recorded six first-place finishes overall.

The first of the men’s first-place finishers was sophomore Fernando Toledo who competed in the 400-meter dash to record a time of 50.84 against eight other finishing athletes. Sophomore Marcrene Jeannot took gold in the triple jump with a distance of 45-10.5 feet, and sophomore James McCabe rounded out the first-place finishers with a 138-07-foot performance in the discus throw.

The women’s side also recorded three first-place performances. Freshman Alison Getz clocked in at 13.13 in the 100-meter dash, followed by sophomore Zhanna Green with a time of 13.16 for a close second place. Then, graduate student Elly Scherer won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.24. In the season’s first meet, Scherer broke the school record with a time of 13.87. The last first-place finish was claimed by junior Stephanie Cassens in the 400-meter dash, running a time of 58.31.

Despite not recording a first-place finish in the event, the Bearcats took second through fifth in the 200-meter dash on the women’s side, starting with senior Brittany Korsah who ran a time of 25.63, followed by Getz (27.00), Green (27.12) and sophomore Gabby Hyatt (27.26). Korsah only missed out on first by 0.1 seconds.

The Bearcats are scheduled to return to Mount St. Mary’s on Friday, April 16 to compete at the Catholic Challenge. The meet is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Emmitsburg, Maryland.