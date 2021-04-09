Sophomore midfielder Ryan McBeth scored three goals and landed two assists for the Bearcats in their 11-9 win over NJIT.

Bearcats score twice in final four minutes to secure win

With the score tied at nine with five minutes remaining, the Binghamton men’s lacrosse team closed out its game against NJIT on Saturday with back-to-back goals. With just under four minutes remaining in the game, senior attack Justin Roderka found the back of the net to put the Bearcats up. However, with only 35 seconds remaining in the game, sophomore midfielder Ryan McBeth fired the ball into the net to score an insurance goal and secure the 11-9 win for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats (3-2, 3-2 America East) and the Highlanders (1-6, 1-4 AE) battled it out in the first quarter, resulting in both teams finishing the defensive period deadlocked at 2-2. The two goals were from sophomore midfielder Thomas Greenblatt and junior attack Kevin Winkoff.

Both teams stayed neck-and-neck in the second quarter with Binghamton leading by no more than two goals. However, NJIT were able to level the matchup 5-5 at the end of the first half.

An early two-goals by NJIT in the third quarter put the away side up, but Binghamton kept itself in the game by immediately responding with two goals. Just as in the first two quarters of the matchup, the two teams finished on equal terms, tied at 8-8.

Roderka and McBeth’s goals closed out the 11-9 to win for Binghamton. McBeth’s final goal was his third of the game, and he also recorded two assists. Additionally, sophomore faceoff specialist Matthew DeSouza won 21 of 23 contests in the circle. In his last two games alone, DeSouza has won 31 of 40 total faceoffs for BU.

“[DeSouza] played absolutely outstanding today,” said Binghamton head coach Kevin McKeown, per bubearcats.com. “He’s improved every single game and he’s done a great job in practice of pushing himself to get better. I don’t know if we played our best all-around game today but even when we went down a few times our guys always bounced back. I’m proud of them but especially DeSouza who I really think was the key to our victory today.”

The Bearcats’ 11-9 win marks their second victory over NJIT, as well as their third AE win of the season, placing them tied for fourth with Albany in the conference standings. In order to make the playoffs, the Bearcats must finish in the top four.

The Bearcats will continue their season next week against Hartford on Saturday, April 10. Faceoff is set for 11 a.m. at Al-Marzook Field in West Hartford, Connecticut.