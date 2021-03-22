Nine Bearcats recognized on Senior Day

The Binghamton swimming and diving teams continued their strong start to the season, as the men’s teams defeated NJIT while the women’s teams took down Stony Brook. The wins came after celebrating the team’s nine seniors on Senior Day.

“Super pleased with our effort and competitiveness today,” said Binghamton head coach Jerry Cummiskey, per bubearcats.com. “We had guys step up, compete and grind out places today. We are in a great place as we keep getting a little better every day. It was great to honor our seniors today with wins against conference opponents. I’m very proud of how our team continues to be resilient through all the challenges this year has presented.”

For the seniors, it was the divers who led the way, as Sophia Howard won both boards for the women and David Walters did the same for the men. Against three teams, Howard has won every diving event thus far. She had scores of 246.00 and 258.30 in the one-meter and three-meter, respectively. Walters won the one-meter with a score of 262.12 and the three-meter with a score of 245.09. Fellow senior Erik Temple was right behind Walters, taking second in both events.

While it was Senior Day, it was the freshmen that brought Binghamton to the win. For the men, there were five freshmen who took first place finishes. Liam Murphy led the distance squad, winning both the 1000 free (9:50.91) and the 500 free (4:46.95). Murphy finished over 25 seconds before NJIT’s first finisher in the 1000.

For the sprinters, it was freshman Travis Phillips who secured wins in the 50 free (21.81) and the 100 free (47.73). Phillips and Murphy were also a part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team that included sophomore Justin Meyn and junior Ben Beldner and clocked in at 3:13.58.

Freshman Xiaoyu (Lewis) Lin won two events for BU on the day, and freshmen George Kipshidze and Henry Shemet also had first place finishes.

For the women’s team, freshman Courtney Moane continued her strong start to the season, winning all three of her events. She won the 100 breast with a time of 1:06.17, the 200 breast with a 2:24.34 and the 200 I.M. with a 2:12.97. Moane has yet to lose in the 100 and 200 breast this season, and was also part of the victorious 400 medley relay team. Sophomore Manuela Matkovic was a part of that winning relay team as well, and she also had two individual wins.

Up next for the Bearcats is a meet against Colgate. The event will take place on Saturday, March 27 in Hamilton, New York.