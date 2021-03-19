Bearcats win first set of the year

The Binghamton volleyball team dropped all four of its matches over the past week, losing all but one set in the process. On Sunday, the team took on Albany and UMBC but were swept by three in both games. The Bearcats (0-6, 0-6 America East) were looking to bounce back on Wednesday against Hartford, but lost both matches against the Hawks (4-0, 4-0 AE).

The Bearcats never broke 20 points against the Great Danes (7-1, 6-0 AE) on Sunday. The first set looked hopeful when a kill by freshman outside hitter Stefana Stan tied the score at 14. The Bearcats traded points with the Great Danes, but a kill by Albany’s sophomore middle blocker Noa Brach followed by a Binghamton ball handling error got the Great Danes going, and Albany secured the set 25-19. The Great Danes won the second and third sets 25-18 and 25-16, respectively.

The matchup against UMBC (5-2, 4-2 AE) was a closer contest for the Bearcats, as they lost 25-20, 25-22 and 25-21. In the second set, Binghamton and UMBC traded points throughout, but the Retrievers went on a four-point run that saw two kills from UMBC’s freshman outside hitter Darina Kumanova that BU couldn’t come back from. Kumanova and senior right-side hitter Anouk Van Noord combined for 35 points to lead the Retrievers to the win.

Against the Retrievers, senior outside hitter Francela Ulate led the charge for the Bearcats with a career-high five services aces, and she currently leads the AE in service aces. Over the course of Sunday’s matchups, Ulate contributed 18 kills. She went on to contribute another 19 kills and 25 digs against Hartford.

While Ulate was a significant contributor against the Hawks, it was Stan who led BU in kills with 31 over the course of the weekend. Her help came from sophomore setter Emma Rainville who had 64 assists in the two matches against Hartford.

After losing their first match against the Hawks 25-16, 25-22 and 25-20, the Bearcats won their first set of the season in their second match against Hartford. After losing the first game 25-17, Binghamton started out the second set trading points with the Hawks. A service error from Hartford gave BU the spark they needed. Two blocks from sophomore middle hitter Anna Sprys and a service ace from junior middle blocker Tyra Wilson put the Bearcats back in the game. The Hawks tried to climb back, but kills from Stan and Ulate late in the set secured BU’s first set win of the season.

BU went on to lose the third set 25-17, and Hartford came out strong in the fourth and final set. The Hawks were able to secure a 25-19 victory, defeating the Bearcats in four sets.

Up next for BU are matchups against New Hampshire and NJIT on Sunday, March 21 in Newark, New Jersey. First serve is set for 5 p.m. against UNH at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey.