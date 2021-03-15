Volkmann, Murphy combine for 10 goals in 19-13 loss

After opening their season with a win over last weekend, the Binghamton women’s lacrosse team lost to Albany in its second matchup of the season. The Bearcats fell behind 6-1 early nine minutes into the game, ultimately losing 19-13 to the Great Danes. The Bearcats were led offensively by senior attack Paige Volkmann, who scored six goals in the game.

After that 6-1 deficit, the Bearcats (1-1, 1-1 America East) snapped back into the game with goals from Volkmann, freshman midfielder Madison Murphy and senior midfielder Alyssa Sanchez. The team managed to get the deficit as narrow as two goals. However, the Bearcats were unable to tie the game or take the lead against the Great Danes (5-2, 2-0 AE).

“I think more so than anything it’s just the first half jitters — we came out a little bit scared and on our heels,” said Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen. ”We were able to get into a better mindset after about 10 minutes in the first half.”

In the second half, Volkmann and Murphy added multiple goals, and sophomore midfielder Jamie Golderman and sophomore attack Rebecca Korn each had one goal apiece. Sanchez, who scored earlier in the contest, also had three ground balls and six draw controls.

Volkmann finished the day with six goals on eight shots, a career-best for the senior. Adding to Binghamton’s scoresheet was Murphy, who had four goals. After two games, Volkmann and Murphy currently rank first and second in the AE in goals per game.

“[Volkmann] is a competitor and she has faced Albany a number of times,” Allen said. “I think this game she really took on her shoulders to come out and help us close the gap after we started to fall behind and she was that spark on our offensive end.”

The game came to a close with the Bearcats losing by six. Despite the loss, the Bearcats were only outscored by one goal in the second half compared to five in the first.

“I think our offense showed they can produce numbers and they can close the gap on competitive teams like Albany,” Allen said.

This was the team’s first away game during the COVID-19 era which meant that new protocols had to be followed before and after games while respecting social distancing.

“It is certainly different, we have to eat before we get on the bus, everybody is spaced out and we are taking two busses to every road game,” Allen said. “We are really being cautious and making sure that we follow the safest guidelines possible. But I think they are just happy to be playing, and whatever it takes to get another game scheduled or under our belt our players are willing and able to make that happen.”

The Bearcats are set to take the field next on Saturday, March 20 against Vermont. First draw control is set for 4 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.