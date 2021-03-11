Sophomore guard Brenton Mills led the Bearcats in scoring with 13.9 points per game last season.

Bearcats' leading scorer has three years of eligibility remaining

After leading the Binghamton men’s basketball team in scoring and being named third-team all-conference as a sophomore, guard Brenton Mills has entered the transfer portal. The news was reported by Verbal Commits on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite entering the portal, it is not guaranteed that Mills is leaving the Binghamton program, as he could choose to remain after evaluating his options. Mills did not respond to Pipe Dream’s request for comment.

As a freshman in the 2019-20 school year, Mills finished as Binghamton’s third-highest scorer with 9.7 points per game and was named to the America East (AE) all-rookie team. As a sophomore, he led the team with 13.9 points per game.

Mills came to Binghamton from Allen, Texas, where he played basketball and football at Allen High School.

Since Binghamton’s season came to an end in the AE quarterfinals on Feb. 27, the program has seen a significant transition. After nine years as BU’s head coach, Tommy Dempsey’s contract was not renewed and Levell Sanders was appointed interim head coach for the 2020-21 season. Thus far, no other Bearcats have entered the transfer portal.

A spokesperson for the Binghamton athletics department said that the department does not comment on players entering the transfer portal.