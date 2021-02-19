The Bearcats will not finish the regular season or compete in the America East tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

Binghamton scraps last two regular season games, will not compete in playoffs

The Binghamton women’s basketball team has ended its season due to COVID-19 protocols, the University announced on Friday. The team’s last two regular season games were canceled, and the Bearcats will not compete in this year’s America East (AE) tournament, which is set to begin next weekend.

“My ultimate responsibility is the safety and well-being of my players and staff,” said Binghamton head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord in a statement. “I am so proud of our young ladies, given how much they have sacrificed and the resiliency they have displayed throughout the year.”

The Bearcats were supposed to finish their regular season with two games against NJIT on Monday and Tuesday, but those games were canceled on Friday. Due to “late-season positive test results and subsequent quarantine requirements,” the team will not be able to return to action in time for the playoffs.

After completing 16 games, Binghamton finished its 2020-21 season with a 5-11 record and a 5-9 mark in conference play. The Bearcats were in fifth place, but they could have earned the fourth seed and a home playoff game depending on their final two results.

“Our group approached every day with great attitudes amidst a climate of constant change,” Shapiro Ord said. “They were committed to the process for one simple reason … each other! To have played 16 games and finish the season on a win with these amazing young ladies and my staff … I am truly grateful.”

With this announcement, Binghamton became the fourth AE women’s basketball team to discontinue its season, joining Vermont, UMBC and Hartford. On the men’s side, Maine is the only team not expected to compete in the playoffs.