The Binghamton women’s basketball team paused team activities last week due to a Tier 1 positive test result and had to reschedule their games against NJIT.

Men's team expected to return to play next weekend against NJIT

Over the course of the last week, all of Binghamton’s active Division I athletics programs have seen delays and cancellations to scheduled competition as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, Feb. 5, the men’s basketball team paused activities after a Tier 1 positive test result, postponing series against Maine and NJIT over the last two weekends. In an email from Feb. 12, a spokesperson for the athletics department said the team was set to return to practice on Sunday, Feb. 14. The team rescheduled its game against NJIT to next weekend at the Events Center. Following the Bearcats’ games against NJIT, they are scheduled to play at Albany the following weekend to close out the season.

Just a week later, women’s basketball halted activities on Thursday, Feb. 11 for the same reason. The team postponed its scheduled games against NJIT, and the series was rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 22, with the second matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Newark, New Jersey. With Hartford, UMBC and Vermont all discontinuing their seasons, NJIT is the only opponent Binghamton has yet to play.

The Binghamton wrestling team was set to host Hofstra on Saturday for its last match of the regular season, but the match was called off due to COVID-19 problems within Hofstra’s program. Despite not having any shutdowns during their brief regular season, the Bearcats were only able to compete in four duals due to other programs canceling meets.

Unless they schedule another dual in the next week, the Bearcats’ will hit the mats next at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Championships on Feb. 26.

The Binghamton men’s and women’s cross country teams were scheduled to start their seasons last Saturday at the UNH Tri-Meet. However, the meet was canceled for reasons not stated. Next weekend, both teams are currently set to race at the Vermont Quad Meet on Sunday, Feb. 21.