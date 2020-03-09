Bearcats pull away in second half to secure win

After a tough loss on Tuesday, the Binghamton women’s lacrosse team regained momentum and came from behind to beat Quinnipiac on Saturday. The Bearcats (2-5) defeated the Bobcats (2-4) in a 10-8 victory in Hamden, Connecticut.

Senior midfielder Alissa Franze opened the game with a free position goal, but the Bobcats controlled the game early on and took an early 6-3 lead. The Bearcats had a few shooting space violations called against them, resulting in three free position goals for the Bobcats. After the first period concluded, the Bearcats came out hot in the second half, with junior midfielder Alyssa Sanchez scoring a free position shot, followed by another goal a minute later by sophomore attack Sidra Morchower.

“Our defensive mentality was to play tough and aggressive, and that was going to cost us some fouls,” said Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen. “We were willing to give up some of those to stay in our rhythm.”

From there, the Bearcats stepped up for the rest of the game, scoring six unanswered goals to take a slim 9-6 lead with 9:33 remaining in the second half. Senior goalie Taylor Passuello was strong down the stretch, making 11 saves throughout the game to seal the victory for the Bearcats while only allowing eight goals.

Soon after BU took a three-goal lead, the Bobcats scored two goals 36 seconds apart, cutting the Bearcats’ lead to one goal with eight minutes remaining. However, the Binghamton defense held throughout the final minutes of the game. Quinnipiac was unable to score the tying goal, and with 11 seconds remaining in the game, junior attack Paige Volkmann scored an insurance goal for BU to secure a two-point margin of victory.

“We’ve talked all season about stopping the runs and today we had the mindset that we weren’t going home with retreats,” Allen said. “Our defensive unit came up with stops when we needed it most today too. It just came down to converting on the other end.”

Leading the Bearcats in scoring was senior midfielder Olivia Batista, who netted a hat trick. Two of her goals came as part of the 6-0 second-half run that won the game for Binghamton, and she had one assist, totaling for four points. Sanchez was also crucial to the team’s success, as she scored two goals and recovered six draw controls. Volkmann contributed two points with one goal and one assist, continuing her standout season. Volkmann leads the team with 14 goals and is ninth in the America East in goals per game and points per game. Other goal scorers for BU included freshman midfielder Isabella Meli and senior attack Lindsey Stephen.

With seven Bearcats scoring, Allen emphasized that there was not one standout player in the game, highlighting that the team worked as a cohesive unit.

“That’s the type of team we have and how we are going to be most successful — one with multiple threats and a group that works together to get results,” Allen said. “In the past, we’ve had to rely on single players to put the team on their back and this year, everyone has a job and if one person is having an off day, the team has players that can pick up the slack. It’s definitely a team effort.”

Next up for the Bearcats is a home game against Colgate University on Wednesday, March 11. Opening draw control is set for 4 p.m. from the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.