BU dominates back-to-back America East runner-ups in 36-point win

The Binghamton women’s basketball team was two minutes away from its largest margin victory of the season against Hartford when senior guard Karlee Krchnavi came out of the game and the Events Center crowd erupted in applause. The Bearcats rolled past the Hawks 80-44, and Krchnavi earned a career-high 18 points and six steals for BU (15-6, 4-4 America East).

“Tonight I had confidence,” Krchnavi said. “[Head] Coach [Bethann Shapiro Ord] always says shot ready, and it felt good, so I kept shooting. Defensively, I was just trying to get the ball. I always crash, offense, defense, just trying to hunt the ball down every time.”

Krchnavi had the most steals out of any Bearcat this season in a single game, and she also contributed nine rebounds and four assists.

“It’s fun to make the extra pass and to get everyone points and to get assists,” Krchnavi said. “We were having fun out there. I’m sure you saw the smiles on our faces.”

Krchnavi was one of four players who scored in double digits against the Hawks (0-21, 0-8 AE). Freshman guard Denai Bowman and junior forward Kaylee Wasco both contributed 12 points while senior guard Kai Moon put in 10.

This is the 20th time this season that Moon has scored 10 or more points in a game, and she continues to lead the AE in scoring. Where Moon really excelled against Hartford, however, was in the opportunities she created for her teammates. Moon ended the game with five steals, one block and a season-high six assists.

While the Bearcats had a huge victory, they were missing one key starter — senior guard Carly Boland. Boland is the second-highest scorer on the team and was out due to illness. Shapiro Ord told her players before the game they had to step up in Boland’s absence, and stepping up is what the team did. Every single active team member got a chance to play in the game, and every player except one contributed points.

Freshman guard Cassidy Roberts went to the line for the first time ever and made her first career free throw. Freshman guard Khoryn Bannis was sent to the line and made both of her free throw attempts, while freshman guard Clare Traeger contributed four points and sophomore guard Hayley Moore hit three 3-pointers in the final period.

“We all knew that since [Boland] wasn’t playing tonight that we had to step up,” Krchnavi said. “We had to do our role. Coach said don’t do anything that’s out of the ordinary. It’s just great to know that we have players that can come in and that we have faith in one another to come in and do your role and I think we all understood that tonight.”

Binghamton led from wire to wire. The game began with a 3-pointer from Krchnavi and ended with a 3-pointer from Moore. The closest Hartford came was in the first minute, when a jumper made by sophomore guard Jordan McLemore put the Hawks within one of BU. Despite reaching the last two AE championship games, Hartford has fallen off this season and is one of just two winless teams in Division I.

“I thought the girls did a really good job of making sure they were in the right spots,” Shapiro Ord said. “When you’re in your right position, so many good opportunities happen for you.”

Before the game, Shapiro Ord gave her team simple instructions.

“Do your job,” Shapiro Ord said. “Shooters shoot. Distributors distribute. Do your job. And they did their job.”

With the week off, the team will rest while Shapiro Ord goes out to recruit. The Bearcats’ next game is on Wednesday, Feb. 5 against Albany at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Events Center in Vestal, New York.