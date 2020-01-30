Provided

Binghamton University President

[Chiefs 23, 49ers 7]

“I’m a Chiefs fan from way back when they had Len Dawson as their quarterback in Super Bowl IV (1970). They were 12-point underdogs then and won a huge upset over the Vikings in their only Super Bowl [win]. My score prediction is the same as the final score in 1970!”

BU Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

[Chiefs 42, 49ers 36]

“Well, at least we don’t have to see the Patriots again and live with Brian Rose’s swelled head. This year, it has to be the Chiefs because they won it 50 years ago. I like the symmetry.”

BU Vice President for Student Affairs

[49ers 27, Chiefs 24]

“The Patriots’ effect. [Jimmy] Garoppolo’s time with the Pats gives him that Super Bowl ring destiny.”

Mayor of the city of Binghamton

[Chiefs 28, 49ers 27]

“[Patrick] Mahomes [II] is a magician, and Kansas City’s speed can’t be matched. It will be an offensive chess match, but sometimes playground football rules apply — the fastest players win.”

Student Association President

[Chiefs 28, 49ers 24]

“I think a strong performance by Mahomes will be able to overcome the 49ers’ excellent defense.”

BU Undergraduate Minor Coordinator and Lecturer of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership

[Chiefs 28, 49ers 21]

“I am a fan of Andy Reid … He has been around a long time and has adapted with the times.”

BU Wrestling Head Coach

[Chiefs 30, 49ers 23]

“After consulting with my team, we believe that the Chiefs will be winning the Super Bowl this year. We believe that former Eagles legend Andy Reid and young superstar Patrick Mahomes II will bring too much offense to the party and that the 49ers will not find gold in Miami — they will head back west empty-handed.”

BU Women’s Basketball Senior Guard

[Chiefs 27, 49ers 23]

“Travis Kelce is my good luck charm.”