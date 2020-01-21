Santos, Meyn, Bernstein take first place finishes

The Binghamton men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were swept at St. Bonaventure to continue their losing streaks, with the women’s team losing their last three dual meets and the men’s team losing the last four. The last time the teams saw a win was their decisive victories on Nov. 9 at home against Canisius College, and neither team has won a single meet away from home this season.

The Binghamton women’s team lost 188-112, finishing the meet with only one first-place finish. Senior Olivia Santos won the 50-yard free, clocking in at 24.70 to continue her four-meet winning streak this season. Junior Kaitlyn Smolar managed to earn back some points, taking second in both the 1,000-yard free (10:47.99) and the 500-yard free (5:16.66) and finishing third in the 200-yard free (1:59.92). Although freshman Audrey Pesek did not win a race on the day, she took second place in the 100-yard back (59.41) as well as in the 100-yard fly (58.07) and rounded out her performance in the 200-yard back with a close third-place finish overall (2:11.72). Finally, sophomore Amanda McGraw took silver in the one-meter dive (257.10) and placed third in the three-meter competition (231.15) after St. Bonaventure swept both diving events.

The Bonnies crushed the Binghamton men’s team with a 201-99 victory, sweeping almost every event at the dual meet. However, the Bearcats won both butterfly events, with freshman Justin Meyn continuing his promising season with a first-place finish in the 100-yard fly (51.86) and senior Ross Bernstein taking the 200-yard fly with a time of 1:55.46. Meyn also took second in the 100-yard free (47.37) and 50-yard free (21.48). Bernstein proved equally as important with two second-place finishes in the 400-yard individual medley (4:13.48) and the 100-yard fly (52.25) behind Meyn’s sweep in the event. Although sophomore Ryan Board couldn’t take the gold, he ended Monday’s meet second in a close 100-yard breast finish (58.67) as well as the 200-yard breast (2:13.82).

Despite a strong start to the season and top finishes at most of this season’s invitationals, both men’s and women’s teams have picked up losing streaks. After a three-week break, both teams will face difficult competition come Thursday, Feb. 13 at the America East Conference Championships at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts.