The Binghamton men’s tennis team put forth a solid performance over the weekend at the Cleveland State Invitational, with a number of Bearcats advancing through several rounds of singles play and a doubles pairing reaching the semifinals.

Most notable was senior Tiago Lourenco, who won three straight matches. One of those victories was against his teammate, freshman Michael Pawlowicz, 6-1, 6-4, before losing in the semifinals (6-3, 6-3). Pawlowicz, prior to losing to his teammate, racked up two wins against opponents from Youngstown State and Cleveland State.

Binghamton sophomore Dylan Friedman secured victories against junior Joey Matthews of Duquesne 7-5, 7-6, and CSU sophomore Clark Bilinovich 6-4, 6-7, 10-7, before losing in the quarterfinals to junior Luke Phillips of CSU 7-6, 6-1. In similar fashion, Bearcat freshman Dan Pergel defeated freshman Will Everett of Youngstown State 2-6, 6-3, 10-7, and Duquesne junior Alex Mascioli 0-6, 6-4, 10-8, before falling to junior Matthew Terry of CSU 6-1, 6-3.

Other notable performances came from Binghamton senior Kushaan Nath, who lost his opening round to senior Anthony Kanam of Case Western 6-2, 6-2, before bouncing back and winning three straight matches in the consolation bracket. Additionally, junior Alejandro Pena and senior Sebastian Quiros went 2-2 and 2-3, respectively, in their matches.

Overall, Binghamton had a strong presence in the singles bracket as Lourenco, Pawlowicz, Friedman and Pergel were four out of the eight final competitors.

In doubles play, Nath and Pawlowicz won two matches before losing to opponents from CSU 6-3. The double teams of Pergel and Pena, along with Friedman and Lourenco, each secured victories throughout the event.

The Bearcats return to action this Friday, Nov. 8, to compete at the Mid-American Conference Indoor Championship. The event will take place from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10.