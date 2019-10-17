The Pipe Dream sports desk sits down with women’s soccer junior forward Essie Bonney on this week’s episode of Pipe Dream’s Bearcast. Check out our feature article on Bonney here.

This episode was hosted and edited by assistant sports editor Edward Aaron, and post-production work was done by design manager Kade Estelle and digital editor Kimberly Gonzalez. Thank you to Essie Bonney and John Hartrick for their support of the show.

