The Pipe Dream sports desk sits down with women’s soccer senior captains Abby Wick and Lauren Spinnato on the third season premiere of Pipe Dream’s Bearcast. Check out our feature article on Wick and Spinnato here.

This episode was hosted and edited by assistant sports editor Edward Aaron, and post-production work was done by design manager Kade Estelle and digital editor Kimberly Gonzalez. Thank you to Abby Wick, Lauren Spinnato and John Hartrick for their support of the show.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Pocket Casts / Overcast / TuneIn / RSS