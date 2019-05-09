Broadus led Binghamton to 2009 America East Championship, was terminated following scandals

On Monday morning in Baltimore, Maryland, former Binghamton University men’s basketball head coach Kevin Broadus was formally introduced as the new head coach at Morgan State University.

Throughout his tenure as Binghamton’s head coach from 2007 to 2009, Broadus led the program to heights never seen before. The 2008-09 team finished 23-9 overall and 13-3 record in America East (AE) play, winning the only AE Championship in school history. Broadus finished his two years in charge with a 37-25 overall record and a 22-10 mark in conference play.

However, Broadus’ time as head coach was embroiled in scandals related to the off-court conduct of his players. He was placed on administrative leave just months after leading the Bearcats to the NCAA tournament and was eventually let go.

The decision to hire Broadus came from Edward Scott, director of athletics at Morgan State. Scott also has ties to Binghamton, as he formerly served as an associate director of athletics at BU from 2008 to 2015.

“Kevin Broadus embodies all of the characteristics that we desired in the hiring of our next head men’s basketball coach,” Scott said in a statement on morganstatebears.com. “Throughout his career, Kevin has built a tremendous reputation for his ability to recruit outstanding talent and developing his student-athletes on and off the court. His prior experience as a head coach and strong relationships in the DMV area will be a valuable asset to our program.”

Following his departure from Binghamton, Broadus rejoined the coaching staff at Georgetown University, his former employer before being hired at BU, in 2011. He joined Maryland’s staff in 2017 as the top assistant coach and held that role until being hired by Morgan State last week.

Binghamton has played Morgan State in each of the last two seasons, with the Bears visiting the Events Center in BU’s 2017 opener and the Bearcats completing the home-and-home series last December.