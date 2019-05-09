Senior outfielder Sean Trenholm launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning as Binghamton rolled past Siena.

Trenholm smashes two-run home run to lead Bearcats in RBIs

With the Binghamton baseball team leading 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, senior outfielder Sean Trenholm launched a two-run blast into left field, and Binghamton blew the game open, ultimately defeating Siena College 8-1 on Wednesday evening. The Bearcats (21-19, 10-6 America East) extended their win streak to three games with their victory over the Saints (15-29, 9-9 MAAC).

Starting for the Bearcats was sophomore pitcher Luke Dziados (1-3), who earned his first win of the season, tossing 44 pitches in four innings. Dziados allowed only two hits, struck out two batters and prevented Siena from getting on base until the fourth inning. Dziados was substituted out in the fifth inning after reaching his pitching limit for the game.

“Substituting Dziados was planned,” said BU head coach Tim Sinicki. “Midweek games are different in baseball compared to other sports. [Dziados’] pitch count was 44, so we liked that he got there, but we had to bring in other guys to touch the ball.”

Following Dziados, five other pitchers took the mound, each pitching for one inning and collectively giving up three hits and one earned run.

Charged with the loss was Siena freshman pitcher Arlo Marynczak (0-3), who threw for two innings, giving up one run and striking out three batters on 35 pitches.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when junior infielder Justin Drpich scored an unearned run following a throwing error by Marynczak to first base. It was his 18th run of the season. An inning later, the Bearcats scored again when redshirt junior infielder Alex Baratta scored on a line-drive RBI from Drpich for his 17th RBI on the season and 30th run of the year.

The Bearcats broke the scoreboard open in the bottom of the fifth inning. Following a Siena score in the top of the inning on an RBI double, sophomore infielder Jake Evans reached home for his 19th run of the 2019 campaign. Shortly thereafter, Trenholm delivered his home run to left field, bringing in sophomore outfielder Shane Marshall.

“We got off to a slow start, but as the game went on the guys had good approaches and good at-bats,” Sinicki said. “They made things happen, especially getting multiple singles throughout the game.”

The Bearcats scored once in the sixth inning when Evans drove in sophomore catcher Sam Freedman from third base after a Siena infielder mishandled the ball.

The Bearcats were scoreless in the seventh inning until senior outfielder Anthony Meduri doubled to left center, bringing in Trenholm and freshman infielder Cavan Tully to take an 8-1 lead, a result that held until the end of the game.

With the nonconference season now complete, the Bearcats look to finish the season strong against their AE opponents, as they are chasing the top seed in the conference tournament.

“We’ll look to keep doing what we’ve been doing, like good at-bats and getting better opportunities,” Sinicki said. “We have two days of practice this week, so it’ll be a big chance to get ready for the next game.”

The Bearcats will face the University at Albany in a three-game series this weekend. First pitch in the opening doubleheader is set for noon on Saturday, May 11 from the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.