The Pipe Dream sports desk sits down with women’s lacrosse sophomore Kelly Quinn to talk about the lacrosse spring season and their March Madness picks.

This episode was hosted by assistant sports editor Evan Cole and sports intern Edward Aaron. The show is edited by Jillian Forstadt. Thank you to Kelly Quinn and Sydney Harbaugh.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Pocket Casts / Overcast / TuneIn / RSS